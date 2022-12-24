SAN FRANCISCO – Caltrain will use $43 million in federal funds to complete its fleet electrification project by fall 2024, officials announced on Friday.Officials expect President Joe Biden to sign off on the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which will fund military and government agencies until next September. The electrification project is the first of its kind in North America, adding more modernized trains with new safety equiptment and digital trip information for passengers. Electrification also helps Caltrain reach regional and state goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. "It is with great pride that...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO