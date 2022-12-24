ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hanford Sentinel

Newsom can control the 2024 Senate race | Thomas Elias

Unless something serious happens soon to five-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the politics of 2023 in California shapes up as a time of careful positioning by a horde of fellow Democrats angling for the 89-year-old Feinstein’s job. If he likes, Gov. Gavin Newsom can control this scene. He...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain to receive $43M in federal funds to complete electrification project

SAN FRANCISCO – Caltrain will use $43 million in federal funds to complete its fleet electrification project by fall 2024, officials announced on Friday.Officials expect President Joe Biden to sign off on the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which will fund military and government agencies until next September. The electrification project is the first of its kind in North America, adding more modernized trains with new safety equiptment and digital trip information for passengers. Electrification also helps Caltrain reach regional and state goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. "It is with great pride that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

