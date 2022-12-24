Read full article on original website
Sacramento Bee Claims Prop. 187 ‘Sought to Ban Immigrants From Receiving Social Services’
A Sacramento Bee reporter made a serious false claim in an article Monday highlighting California’s four newest Latino GOP state lawmakers being barred from the Latino Caucus because they are Republicans. The Globe wondered, “What about equality, equity, tolerance and inclusivity?”. However, in the article, the reporter lied...
Newsom can control the 2024 Senate race | Thomas Elias
Unless something serious happens soon to five-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the politics of 2023 in California shapes up as a time of careful positioning by a horde of fellow Democrats angling for the 89-year-old Feinstein’s job. If he likes, Gov. Gavin Newsom can control this scene. He...
Caltrain to receive $43M in federal funds to complete electrification project
SAN FRANCISCO – Caltrain will use $43 million in federal funds to complete its fleet electrification project by fall 2024, officials announced on Friday.Officials expect President Joe Biden to sign off on the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which will fund military and government agencies until next September. The electrification project is the first of its kind in North America, adding more modernized trains with new safety equiptment and digital trip information for passengers. Electrification also helps Caltrain reach regional and state goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. "It is with great pride that...
California’s antiquated higher education plan needs a serious overhaul | Guest Commentary
Amy Costa, incoming president of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, aptly described the state’s “Master Plan for Higher Education” last month as “antiquated at best.” Community colleges are facing serious challenges securing baccalaureate degree programs, and the 62-year-old governing document is a major reason why.
