Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia

Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Best College Football bowl game picks today, Wednesday December 28th (Which underdogs should you back?)

College football bowl season continues on Wednesday with another quartet of games, all featuring Power Five competition. The highest billing is the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and ACC runners up North Carolina doing battle, but the three other games have plenty of intrigue, namely Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008 against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

Broncos best Nathaniel Hackett replacement already gaining buzz

With the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Jim Harbaugh is an obvious replacement with dots already being connected. Amid the tremendously disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, the seemingly inevitable decision was made on Monday as the organization fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he completed his first season at the position. And immediately, the talk began about what’s next.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

