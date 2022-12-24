Read full article on original website
Related
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 24- 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Cody Richards, Failure to appear, Arrested 12/22. Jordan Talton, No registration; illegal...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Colt Jameson; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended.
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
Kansas man accused of forgery and theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
RCPD: Suspect stole 45 bottles of men's fragrance
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft just before Christmas in Manhattan. Just after 10a.m. on Christmas Eve, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Ulta Beauty reported an unknown man stole approximately 45 bottles of men's fragrance on December 23.
1350kman.com
44-year old man arms himself with a rake before being arrested
Joseph Stepney, 44, of Manhattan was arrested on December 21, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. for failure to appear in court for charges of aggravated assault on LEO and interference with LEO. These charges stem from his original arrest on May 14, 2022, when he walked away from officers attempting to arrest him on a separate Pottawatomie County District Court warrant, then armed himself with a metal rake. Stepney remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying woman
MANHATTAN - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying a woman and the vehicle pictured in this story. According to the Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office, the woman is a person of interest in the fraudulent use of a debit card to make a purchase at Menards, at 515 McCall Road in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15th.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 12/27/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan on December 21, 2022, around 10:00 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods was listed as the victim when it was reported a 52-year-old man had switched price tags from youth golf clubs to adult golf clubs to pay a lower price for the adult clubs. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $870.
Police work to enforce DUI laws
Beginning this week and continuing through January 2nd, the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign. The New Year’s Holiday Period outranks most of the other holidays in...
RCPD: Driver fled from Christmas Eve crash in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury crash and working to locate the driver. Just after 7p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. When officers...
RCPD: Shopper switched price tags on golf club purchase
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department activity report indicated officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan on December 21. Dick's Sporting Goods reported a 52-year-old man had switched price tags...
Cattle truck crash shuts down southbound I-135 in Saline County
No one was injured in the crash near the exit for Mentor and Smolan.
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
kfdi.com
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Man injured in Kansas house fire on Christmas morning
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person was injured in a fire at a home on Christmas Day. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a fire in a single-story home at 408 SW Lincoln Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The four adults and one child escaped prior...
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Kan. woman dies after car strikes first responder's vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries an accident that occurred just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. A 2008 Honda Civid driven by Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road south of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. She lost...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0