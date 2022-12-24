Joseph Stepney, 44, of Manhattan was arrested on December 21, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. for failure to appear in court for charges of aggravated assault on LEO and interference with LEO. These charges stem from his original arrest on May 14, 2022, when he walked away from officers attempting to arrest him on a separate Pottawatomie County District Court warrant, then armed himself with a metal rake. Stepney remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.

