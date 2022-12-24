Read full article on original website
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police. METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. Houston police tweeted about the shooting at about 8:40 p.m. The train came to a stop...
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
Temperatures are rising and the Texas Freeze is almost over, Houston
After a frigid Christmas, the worst of the Texas freeze appears to be behind us.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
HOUSTON — The mechanic who was shot to death at his north Houston shop last week will be laid to rest on Thursday. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of his shop off the North Freeway and West Little York Road. He leaves behind his wife and two children along with his brothers, mother and father.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
cw39.com
News Year’s Eve 2022 – 2023 forecast for Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your New Year’s Eve forecast. Here’s a quick look at that.
Houston Health Department releases this year's most popular baby names in the city
HOUSTON — Houston was nothing short of babies this year with nearly 62,000 little ones being born in the Bayou City, according to the Houston Health Department. With the birth of a baby comes the birth of a name and it seems this year a few parents had the same thought in mind when it came to naming their new bundle of joy.
Frozen bats rescued during Houston freeze released at Waugh Drive Bridge
HOUSTON — Bats that were cold-stunned during last week's freeze were released at the Waugh Drive Bridge Wednesday. A huge crowd was present as the Houston Humane Society used a scissor lift to raise the bats as close to the underside of the bridge as possible before releasing them to the colonies.
Deadly shooting at SE Houston apartment complex sparked by courtyard fight, HPD says
HOUSTON — One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday after a shooting in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Allendale Road, just outside the Loop near the intersection of Howard Drive and Galveston Road, police said.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
Woman wanted, man arrested after brutal beating, carjacking of Uber driver in NW Houston last month
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston last month. Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and her whereabouts are not known. She's charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 28. He's facing the same charge as Guerrero. Both suspects were identified via a tip, according to the Houston Police Department.
New Year's Eve celebrations in Houston
HOUSTON — There might not be an official city celebration for New Year's Eve this year, but that doesn't mean you can't ring in 2023 with a party. Some are free. Some cost money. But all should be a great time to celebrate the new year. While the weather...
