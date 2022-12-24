ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was shot Wednesday on a METRORail train in southeast Houston, according to police. METRO Police Department authorities said the woman was being taken into surgery just before 10 p.m. Houston police tweeted about the shooting at about 8:40 p.m. The train came to a stop...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman wanted, man arrested after brutal beating, carjacking of Uber driver in NW Houston last month

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston last month. Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and her whereabouts are not known. She's charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 28. He's facing the same charge as Guerrero. Both suspects were identified via a tip, according to the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

New Year's Eve celebrations in Houston

HOUSTON — There might not be an official city celebration for New Year's Eve this year, but that doesn't mean you can't ring in 2023 with a party. Some are free. Some cost money. But all should be a great time to celebrate the new year. While the weather...
HOUSTON, TX

