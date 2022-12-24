ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Thinking Healthy: Dispelling common myths about aging

By Shelly Howell
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRUAw_0jtZJSXJ00
Seniors do Tai Chi for exercise and socializing. (Courtesy CDC)

As young people, we all had ideas about what it was like to be old. Most of us have found that it’s not as terrifying as what we expected.

But there are common myths about aging that deserve a closer look. These are from the National Institute on Aging:

We need less sleep as we age.

Not true. Our sleep needs remain about the same as we age: Seven to nine hours each night. If you’re napping often and not getting enough exercise you will drastically affect your ability to sleep normally. Adequate sleep has multiple benefits including reducing the risk of falls and improving overall well-being.

Older adults should avoid exercise to avoid getting injured.

Exercise and physical activity are vital for mental and physical health and can help manage some chronic conditions. Inactivity is often more dangerous because seniors slowly lose their ability to do things on their own. Explore swimming, walking, Tai Chi and classes available at your local gym and community center. Even gardening and house cleaning can be good for building strength and using a wide variety of muscle groups. If you feel as though you’re losing strength and balance, talk to your doctor about physical therapy that will address these concerns.

Older adults can’t learn new things.

Not true!  Learning new skills, hobbies and games is recommended for seniors because it improves cognitive abilities. Recent studies found that the older adults who learned quilting or digital photography had improved overall memory. And new activities help build new friendships and expand your community.

It’s inevitable that older people will get dementia.

While the risk of dementia grows as people get older, it is not a normal part of aging. Occasionally forgetting an appointment or misplacing keys is mild forgetfulness, and not dementia. Talk with your doctor if you’re concerned about your memory.

Only women need to worry about osteoporosis.

Although the disease is more common in women than in men, one in five men over the age of 50 will have an osteoporosis-related fracture. By age 65 or 70, men and women lose bone mass at the same rate. Family history is a factor for both sexes, as well as inadequate calcium and vitamin D and too little exercise. Other factors include low levels of testosterone, too much alcohol, taking certain drugs and smoking.

Some people are too old to quit smoking.

Your health begins to improve immediately when you quit smoking, and it’s never to late to stop. Smokers who have kicked the habit have fewer illnesses, lower rates of bronchitis and pneumonia, and feel better overall. Quitting lowers your risk of cancer, heart attack, stroke and lung disease. For help and resources go to: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/quit-smoking/index.html

My blood pressure has gone down, so I can stop taking the medicine.

You should not make changes in your medications without your doctor’s approval. High blood pressure is common in older adults because as we age, our arteries are less elastic. If you’ve been taking medication and it’s working, you can’t assume your blood pressure is now “fixed.”  It may rise again without medication and increase your risk of stroke and kidney disease. Talk to your doctor and be very cautious about all your medications.

There are myths and misconceptions about nearly everything in healthcare, and it’s important to get the latest information to stay healthy. Start with your doctor, but you can also turn to the websites from the CDC and the National Institute on Aging.

As older adults we still have many of the same interests and the same outlook as when we were younger. Explore your world and discover new games, sports, activities, and adventures. It’s good for you mentally and physically. Work on keeping your life rich and full, and it’s not nearly as terrifying to get older.

The post Thinking Healthy: Dispelling common myths about aging appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing

There are still some misconceptions around lung cancer – it’s not necessarily just a case of being a “smoker’s disease”.We speak to lung cancer experts to debunk the myths, so you have all the information you need…Myth 1: Lung cancer only affects older peopleAccording to John Costello, pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic (mayoclinichealthcare.co.uk), “Lung cancer is certainly more common in older people – the average age of diagnosis is 70 years. This may, however, just reflect more prolonged exposure to tobacco smoke.”This does not mean you will exclusively get it if you are old. According to Lisa Jacques, lead...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Crawfish Boxes

If You Wake up Between 3:00 and 5:00 AM You Are at The Beginning of a Spiritual Transformation

Everyone has experienced waking up late at night followed by insomnia that makes you feel quite anxious. The Ancient Chinese Medicine Clock says that this is related to your health and it means that some of your organs are self-regulating at that time. Your feelings also affect how you sleep at night. Therefore, if you’re under stress, you feel emotional distress or are having nightmares, it might lead to insomnia and even bigger health problems.
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy