On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
Helter Shelter: Internal reports reveal harrowing violence inside NYC homeless facilities
The city’s homeless shelters are so out of control that terrified residents say they’d be safer on the subways — or even in prison. Records obtained by The Post documented nearly two dozen incidents of violence and other outrageous behavior during one week in mid-September — the same period when a despondent migrant mom hanged herself in one of the taxpayer-funded facilities. The horrors included bloody beatings, unprovoked attacks, vicious domestic abuse and meaningless fights — several of which sent victims for hospital treatment of their injuries. “I’ve been screamed at, threatened,” said Dominic, 30, an ex-con who lives at the infamous Bellevue...
Pedestrian, 75, killed by truck while crossing Brooklyn street
A 75-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the street in Crown Heights on Wednesday, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing Utica Avenue near St. Johns Place just after 2 p.m.
Thief sought for forcing woman to withdraw cash at Park Slope ATM
A 20-year-old woman was forced to go to a Brooklyn ATM with a “simulated” gun on Christmas Day, police said as they searched for the suspected thief.
NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man
Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
gearjunkie.com
Move Over Wienermobile, the Vans Vans Are Hitting NY’s Streets
You may have heard of ‘Vans Off The Wall,’ but what about Vans On Wheels?. That’s what’s up in New York City these days, thanks to a gonzo marketing campaign you’d be hard-pressed to miss. The “Vans vans” hit the streets recently and pounded pavement all over the city.
Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A female drug dealer and her boyfriend were reportedly selling drugs from a table outside 235 West 37th Street when they were confronted by a rival group of drug dealers. Detectives with the NYPD said at around 1:15 am, the couple and the rival drug dealers engaged in an altercation that left the woman slashed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple lacerations, including a facial laceration. At this time, NYPD did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made. Police did not say whether or not the victim and her boyfriend The post Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
City issues warning to owners of Staten Island lot being used to illegally store 3 large tractor trailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has issued a warning notice to the property owners of an Ocean Breeze lot after an active investigation determined it is being used in violation of city regulations. Residents have aired concerns that multiple lots in the area, which...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Man Arrested with Loaded Firearm in Staten Island
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute […] Click here to view original web page at www.silive.com.
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
Serial NYC shoplifter who’s dodged jail nabbed for another 27 heists
A serial shoplifter who has skirted jail time despite dozens of busts was arrested yet again this week — and accused of 27 new heists at Manhattan pharmacies, The Post has learned. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, was finally held on bail Tuesday on charges he swiped more than $5,000 in goods from three Duane Reades over several weeks, prosecutors said. The sticky-fingered recidivist was allegedly caught red-handed at a Duane Reade in the Financial District on Monday and charged for terrorizing that and two other of the chain’s Lower Manhattan outposts for months, police sources said. Ocasio, who has served two stints in state...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Anime Stores in New York: A Complete Guide
If you’re an anime fan looking for the best stores in New York to get your fix of Japanese animation, you’re in luck. New York City is home to some of the best anime stores in the world. From small, independent shops to giant malls with dedicated anime sections, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a collector, a fan, or just curious, this guide will help you find the best anime stores in New York.
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods terrorized by thieves, NYPD stats show
Manhattan’s trendiest tourist-packed neighborhoods have become increasingly terrorized by brazen thieves who are leaving shop workers stymied and scared. Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again. “There’s a true belief out there among criminals that they’re going to get away with it,” Jim Giddon, whose Rothmans men’s clothing store in Gramercy was once robbed twice in about a week by the same...
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent past
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Roland Codrington, a 51-year-old man who has committed many violent crimes in the past, was arrested after he stabbed a 60-year-old doctor in Marcus Garvey Park. He is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Hazy weed enforcement sparks reefer madness in New York
The state has ramped up enforcement efforts ahead of the launch of recreational sales on Dec. 29.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
