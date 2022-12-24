ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus, full launch details

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Ohio is about to touch down in the Buckeye State, and while the go-live switch on sports betting likely gets...
Cleveland.com

The 5 best Ohio sportsbook apps you can register for right now

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Yeah, yeah, yeah ... we get it: You, the nearly-burgeoning Ohio sports bettor has had it up to “here” with the...
Cleveland.com

Understand the moneyline before placing a bet at Ohio sportsbooks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting officially goes live on Jan. 1, 2023, with sites like DraftKings Ohio, FanDuel Ohio, and Barstool Ohio offering...
Cleveland.com

Everything you need to know to bet player props in Ohio

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Player props can instantly make any game you’re betting on more exciting, giving you action on almost every play of the...
Cleveland.com

Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of testy Max Miller deposition : The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast: Windy but warmer. Jan. 6 testimony: Max Miller, the former Trump White House aide who was elected in November to represent Ohio in Congress, told congressional investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to nix several speakers at the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Andrew Tobias reports that Miller said he played only a marginal role in helping plan the event, according to a transcript of Miller’s deposition, recently released by the January 6th Select Committee.
