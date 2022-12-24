Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or...
The John Clay Podcast: Music City Bowl preview
In a rematch of last season’s Citrus Bowl, the Kentucky Wildcats play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on Saturday in Nashville.
Inside Texas Alamo Bowl Roundtable: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
No. 20 Texas heads to San Antonio for a matchup with No. 12 Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. The Inside Texas staff delivers predictions, names to know, and more for the Longhorns-Huskies Thursday night tilt. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season...
Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of testy Max Miller deposition : The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast: Windy but warmer. Jan. 6 testimony: Max Miller, the former Trump White House aide who was elected in November to represent Ohio in Congress, told congressional investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to nix several speakers at the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Andrew Tobias reports that Miller said he played only a marginal role in helping plan the event, according to a transcript of Miller’s deposition, recently released by the January 6th Select Committee.
How Greg Newsome II would like to see his role evolve in the Browns defense
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns made the decision to move on from Troy Hill this offseason, trading their nickel corner to the Rams for a fifth-round pick during Day 3 of April’s draft, it opened up an important spot on their defense. Hill was signed away from the...
How Bengals kicker Evan McPherson can avoid future struggles in cold weather
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It wasn’t the coldest game Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has coached in, but it was close. The temperature at kickoff in New England on Saturday was 17 degrees with winds up to 12 mph. Simmons, who is the longest-tenured member of the staff,...
Nick Chubb can move into No. 2 for rushing title Sunday; Why Carson Wentz got the nod: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,344 rushing yards, has no plans to shut it down with nothing to play for, and can move into second place this week against the Commanders if he rushes for 86 yards. That’s because Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, second with...
