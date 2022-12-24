ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

NORAD: Santa’s reindeer will be able to fly through snowstorm

By Nick Veronica
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vC0cb_0jtZHQqH00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While much of the United States braces for an arctic blast set to bring widespread severe weather this holiday weekend, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wants to reassure citizens that Santa’s voyage will not be impacted by the storm.

“He’s ready to make his rounds,” Master Sgt. Ben Wiseman said in a phone interview from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. “They’re prepared. They’re protected. They’re used to this weather.”

Governor on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’

NORAD is a bi-national organization that “defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America,” according to its website . It has also dutifully tracked Santa’s flights since the 1950s.

“Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia,” NORAD’s website says. “After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

“Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him!”

How cold will it be for the Bills game in Chicago?

Despite blizzard warnings in effect for some parts of the country, including Western New York , Wiseman said life at the North Pole prepares the reindeer for the flight.

“Santa flies at a high enough altitude that weather does not affect his path,” Wiseman added. “When he heads down to houses, his sleigh and reindeer are acclimated from the North Pole and the reindeer wear extra-heavy gear.”

NORAD offers flight tracking for Santa’s sleigh at noradsanta.org. You can also call NORAD for an update on Christmas Eve by calling 877-HI-NORAD (877-446-6723) starting at 6 a.m. Eastern. They say you will be able to talk “directly to a NORAD staff member who will be able to tell you Santa’s exact location.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop

Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.  Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy