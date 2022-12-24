ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday blues? Experts provide tips to help mental health during the holidays

By Mia Morales
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the holiday season is among us, experts want to remind the community to prioritize their mental health.

The holiday season is known as a time of joy and reunion, but for some it can create a stressful environment that can heavily impact on mental health, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System.

“The holidays intensify our feelings and emotions. In some cases they may magnify the feelings of anxiety, depression, and family conflict that make holiday gatherings, whether in person or virtual, challenging and emotionally draining,” said Anthony Manuel, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Whether it is meeting demands, deadlines, high stress environments, travel, or just feeling overwhelmed, experts have some tips to cope with the holiday blues.

Medical professionals want to remind the public to acknowledge your feelings and not suppress your emotions. These emotions can range from anxiety, sadness, overwhelmed, or happiness, medical professionals advise to express those feelings.

Experts advise to seek help and reach out if there’s feelings of loneliness and isolation. By reaching out to friends, family and talk about your feelings, it can help cope the negative thoughts. There is also the mental health support line (833) 986-1919, and the National Suicide Hotline at 1(800) 273-8255 for anyone in need to talk to someone outside of loved ones.

During the holidays, it can be easy to forget to continue healthy habits. Mental health professionals advise the community to not forget to eat healthy meals and get plenty of sleep.

There are many ways to de-stress during the holiday season such as taking a walk, working out, practice breathing exercises, meditation and yoga. Physical activity is recommended by experts as a way to relax and clear the mind during the holiday blues.

Avoiding excessive use of tobacco, alcohol, and drugs can help with any negative thoughts circulating around. The excessive use of substances can lead to addiction.

It is also recommended to take time for yourself by staying off social media, reading a book or listening to soothing music. Taking a break for yourself can help with the overwhelming holiday to-do’s agenda.

Most importantly, experts want to advise the public to seek help by talking to a doctor or mental health professional if you believe you are struggling with your mental health.

ValleyCentral

