2023 West Orange Classic Film Festival Preview
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- The West Orange Classic Film Festival returns January 8 through March 5 in the town shere Thomas Edison invented movies. The festival offers cinema lovers a chance to experience their favorite films as they were meant to be seen - on the big screen! This year's film festival theme is "Fabulous Fables & Magical Myths."
Nutley Little Theatre presents "Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde"
(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde by Moisés Kaufman weekends from February 10-25, 2023. Written in 1997 by the founder of Tectonic Theater Project, the play tells the story of famed queer author Oscar Wilde through the lens of his three courtroom appearances: first, in a libel suit against the Marquess of Queensberry, then in two subsequent trials against Wilde for “gross indecency”.
Teaneck International Film Festival to present three virtual screenings
The Teaneck International Film Festival has announced a partnership with the Puffin Foundation and PBS/Indie Lens for the presentation of three virtual films via Ovee. These films will be shown at 7:30pm on three Wednesdays: February 8 - Love in the Time of Fentanyl; March 15, Storming Caesars Palace; and April 19, Free Chol Soo Lee.
PHOTOS from the 17th Annual Teaneck International Film Festival
Opening Night Film "A Story of Bones" presented by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen Chapter - pictured are the chapter members. (TEANECK, NJ) -- The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival took place November 13-20, 2022 with both virtual and in-person screenings. More than 15 years ago, a small group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the nonprofit organization Puffin Foundation, Ltd., set out to create an event that would present a collection of compelling and imaginative feature-length films, documentaries, and shorts from a variety of cultures that would lead audiences to question, debate, and become caring and involved citizens who recognize the need to institute positive change.
Lakehouse Music Academy presents Rhythm at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Lakehouse Music Academy presents Rhythm at Monmouth University's Lauren K. Woods Theater on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The event runs from 7:00pm – 9:30pm. This is an intensive drum and percussion experience hosted by the head of Lakehouse Music Academy's drum program, Steve Honoshowsky. Featuring special guests, solos, duets, and group performances from the Academy's drum students and instructors, as well as the members of the Monmouth University Pep Band Drum Line.
Star Royale Theatre to Hold Auditions for Monty Python's Spamalot
(POMPTON LAKES, NJ) -- Star Royale Theatre (Formerly Rhino Theatre) will hold auditions for Monty Python's Spamalot on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 7:00pm to 9:30pm. This audition is open for all adults ages 18 and older. All roles are open for this production. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on February 16th.
Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Capital Philharmonic Of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's And 50's Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On Saturday, December 31, the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey presents New Year's Eve: The Fabulous 40's and 50's Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald featuring Paula Johns, Soprano. The show takes place inside the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial. Showtime is 8:00pm. Ring in the new year...
State Theatre presents Tim Dillon
(NEW BRUNSWICK. NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Tim Dillon on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 800pm. In 2016, Dillon was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival and earned the title of New York's Funniest at Caroline's NY Comedy Festival that same year. In 2017, he was named of the Top 10 comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. Dillion had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour.
bergenPAC presents John Waite
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents John Waite on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. John will be performing his catalogue of hits from his 40-year career as a solo artist, with The Babys and Bad English. John Waite’s catalogue of hits features some of the most...
PHOTOS from "A Christmas Carol" by Phoenix Productions
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Phoenix Productions is presenting A Christmas Carol at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. There are two performances left: Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00pm & 4:00pm. These shows were rescheduled from November. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. Broadway heavy hitters Alan...
NJEDA Awards First Studio Partner Designation to Lions Gate Films, Inc.
(TRENTON, NJ) -- On December 21, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced the award of the first-ever Studio Partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA Board.
Dominick Farinacci Quartet to Kick off Centenary Stage's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This year, Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival begins with a concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, 2023 at 8:00pm. This performance will begin at 8:00pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
First Night Morris County Offers an Arts-Oriented, Family-Friendly New Year's Eve
(Events depicted in photo above: All Evening Upstairs Art Gallery, Paint Night with the Artsy Palette, Bollywood & Contemporary Indian Dance with Mani, Juggles the Clown, Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix) When Morristown ushered in its First Night festivities back in 1992, Jane Kurek was a mom to two...
James Dalton's "Asbury Park & Me" to Have US premiere at Stephen Crane's House
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- If you were to spend several decades of your life playing the popular clubs, portable stages, purposeful rooms, public parks and private porches of the greater Asbury Park circuit, there’s a slight but significant chance that you could get famous. As James Dalton can vouch, there’s a much greater chance that you’ll get stories — the kind of awesome anecdotes and flipped-out folklore that a veteran performer (who also booked, managed, and worked at places that range from the world-renowned Stone Pony to the long-gone Moonrock and El Lobo Negro) can boast as a badge of authenticity. On the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023, the self-proclaimed “story-teller guy, song man, front man, radio personality, poet, and actor” brings a special presentation, based on a near-lifetime of lived experience, to local lovers and makers of music for the first time.
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Open Olas Caribeñas/Caribbean Waves In January
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) will open Olas Caribeñas/Caribbean Waves an interdisciplinary initiative that explores the visual art and folklife traditions of the Caribbean diaspora in New Jersey on January 23, 2023. The displayed work will be on view through June 4, 2023.
Seung Sook Lee’s 2022 Solo Exhibition of Quilts at the Riverside Gallery
“Heart of Flowers,” Material: Cotton, Size: 85″ x 85″. (HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery is presenting second solo exhibition by the artist Seung Sook Lee, from December 21st to 29th, 2022 in the gallery 1 space, curated by Sei Ryun Chun. Like a chorus singer, the artist made...
Dionn Reneé paints her way from the film "The Woman King" to real-life Woman King, Queen Diambi
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The recently released groundbreaking film The Woman King created an opportunity for international fine artist Dionn Reneé to meet and create an original painting for the real-life ‘woman king,’ Queen Diambi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil’s Bantu nation. Dionn...
"I Didn’t Want it to End!” Kenny G's “Miracles and Holiday Hits" Tour LIVE! at STNJ
Christmas is in the air inside New Brunswick, NJ’s State Theatre New Jersey this Sunday, December 11, 2022 evening as music lovers of all ages ready themselves for a Miracles Holiday and Hits concert by saxophonist Kenny G. Inside the historic STNJ auditorium, Kenny G comes on stage before...
