247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings top 25 after early signing day
Early signing day 2022 has come and gone, and while the early signing period remains open, enough of the dust has settled to get a good idea of what each school accomplished in the 2023 recruiting cycle so far.
Among the publications tracking the progress of each respective program is 247Sports, which has updated its recruiting rankings accordingly now that the ink has been put to paper by a majority of recruits.
Take a look below at 247Sports’ new top 25 after being updated to reflect the recent signings as of Saturday morning. Note that changes are still being made as the last of the prep prospects announce their collegiate destinations.
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
5-stars: 7
4-stars: 20
3-stars: 1
Average: 94.90
Points: 328.97
2
Georgia Bulldogs
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 21
3-stars: 4
Average: 93.75
Points: 311.80
3
Texas Longhorns
5-stars: 4
4-stars: 11
3-stars: 8
Average: 92.94
Points: 301.58
4
Miami Hurricanes
5-stars: 3
4-stars: 14
3-stars: 8
Average: 92.24
Points: 294.85
5
Oklahoma Sooners
5-stars: 3
4-stars: 13
3-stars: 9
Average: 91.74
Points: 289.69
6
Ohio State Buckeyes
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 1
Average: 93.57
Points: 287.66
7
LSU Tigers
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 6
Average: 92.01
Points: 286.27
8
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 20
3-stars: 4
Average: 92.10
Points: 279.94
9
Tennessee Volunteers
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 12
3-stars: 12
Average: 90.72
Points: 277.39
10
Clemson Tigers
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 7
Average: 90.88
Points: 275.47
11
Oregon Ducks
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 15
3-stars: 10
Average: 90.69
Points: 273.59
12
Florida Gators
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 18
3-stars: 2
Average: 92.34
Points: 272.71
13
Texas A&M Aggies
5-stars: 2
4-stars: 10
3-stars: 6
Average: 91.64
Points: 266.68
14
Penn State Nittany Lions
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 14
3-stars: 7
Average: 91.01
Points: 266.43
15
USC Trojans
5-stars: 3
4-stars: 7
3-stars: 10
Average: 91.10
Points: 264.79
16
South Carolina Gamecocks
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 14
3-stars: 9
Average: 89.38
Points: 244.27
17
Michigan Wolverines
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 9
3-stars: 14
Average: 88.80
Points: 239.19
18
TCU Horned Frogs
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 10
3-stars: 14
Average: 88.50
Points: 236.25
19
Florida State Seminoles
5-stars: 1
4-stars: 7
3-stars: 9
Average: 89.95
Points: 233.55
20
Auburn Tigers
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 8
3-stars: 11
Average: 89.31
Points: 233.42
21
Arkansas Razorbacks
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 8
3-stars: 12
Average: 88.61
Points: 226.46
22
Utah Utes
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 6
3-stars: 14
Average: 88.46
Points: 225.29
23
Texas Tech Red Raiders
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
3-stars: 21
Average: 87.77
Points: 220.79
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 4
3-stars: 20
Average: 87.80
Points: 220.45
25
Michigan State Spartans
5-stars: 0
4-stars: 9
3-stars: 6
Average: 89.78
Points: 218.81
