Tennessee State

247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings top 25 after early signing day

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sse9L_0jtZG51o00

Early signing day 2022 has come and gone, and while the early signing period remains open, enough of the dust has settled to get a good idea of what each school accomplished in the 2023 recruiting cycle so far.

Among the publications tracking the progress of each respective program is 247Sports, which has updated its recruiting rankings accordingly now that the ink has been put to paper by a majority of recruits.

Take a look below at 247Sports’ new top 25 after being updated to reflect the recent signings as of Saturday morning. Note that changes are still being made as the last of the prep prospects announce their collegiate destinations.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKtQm_0jtZG51o00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 7

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 1

Average: 94.90

Points: 328.97

2

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4tl3_0jtZG51o00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 21

3-stars: 4

Average: 93.75

Points: 311.80

3

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqK4N_0jtZG51o00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 11

3-stars: 8

Average: 92.94

Points: 301.58

4

Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Wy4C_0jtZG51o00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 8

Average: 92.24

Points: 294.85

5

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtAsy_0jtZG51o00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 13

3-stars: 9

Average: 91.74

Points: 289.69

6

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4s7t_0jtZG51o00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 1

Average: 93.57

Points: 287.66

7

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei9YL_0jtZG51o00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 6

Average: 92.01

Points: 286.27

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wniEi_0jtZG51o00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 4

Average: 92.10

Points: 279.94

9

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AubTw_0jtZG51o00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 12

3-stars: 12

Average: 90.72

Points: 277.39

10

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1ds5_0jtZG51o00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 7

Average: 90.88

Points: 275.47

11

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjBYT_0jtZG51o00
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 15

3-stars: 10

Average: 90.69

Points: 273.59

12

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbOQ4_0jtZG51o00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 2

Average: 92.34

Points: 272.71

13

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IL8K_0jtZG51o00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 6

Average: 91.64

Points: 266.68

14

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpGPP_0jtZG51o00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 7

Average: 91.01

Points: 266.43

15

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rffvo_0jtZG51o00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 10

Average: 91.10

Points: 264.79

16

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5d7p_0jtZG51o00
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.38

Points: 244.27

17

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVYPp_0jtZG51o00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.80

Points: 239.19

18

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnqwl_0jtZG51o00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.50

Points: 236.25

19

Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6igt_0jtZG51o00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.95

Points: 233.55

20

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggbRq_0jtZG51o00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 11

Average: 89.31

Points: 233.42

21

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJpl4_0jtZG51o00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 12

Average: 88.61

Points: 226.46

22

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dy4o_0jtZG51o00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 6

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.46

Points: 225.29

23

Texas Tech Red Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8G8p_0jtZG51o00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 21

Average: 87.77

Points: 220.79

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m9Zx_0jtZG51o00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 20

Average: 87.80

Points: 220.45

25

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inpr9_0jtZG51o00
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 6

Average: 89.78

Points: 218.81

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

