247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings top 25 after early signing day

Early signing day 2022 has come and gone, and while the early signing period remains open, enough of the dust has settled to get a good idea of what each school accomplished in the 2023 recruiting cycle so far.

Among the publications tracking the progress of each respective program is 247Sports, which has updated its recruiting rankings accordingly now that the ink has been put to paper by a majority of recruits.

Take a look below at 247Sports’ new top 25 after being updated to reflect the recent signings as of Saturday morning. Note that changes are still being made as the last of the prep prospects announce their collegiate destinations.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 7

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 1

Average: 94.90

Points: 328.97

2

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 21

3-stars: 4

Average: 93.75

Points: 311.80

3

Texas Longhorns

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 4

4-stars: 11

3-stars: 8

Average: 92.94

Points: 301.58

4

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 8

Average: 92.24

Points: 294.85

5

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 13

3-stars: 9

Average: 91.74

Points: 289.69

6

Ohio State Buckeyes

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 1

Average: 93.57

Points: 287.66

7

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 6

Average: 92.01

Points: 286.27

8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 20

3-stars: 4

Average: 92.10

Points: 279.94

9

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 12

3-stars: 12

Average: 90.72

Points: 277.39

10

Clemson Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 7

Average: 90.88

Points: 275.47

11

Oregon Ducks

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 15

3-stars: 10

Average: 90.69

Points: 273.59

12

Florida Gators

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 18

3-stars: 2

Average: 92.34

Points: 272.71

13

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 6

Average: 91.64

Points: 266.68

14

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 7

Average: 91.01

Points: 266.43

15

USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 10

Average: 91.10

Points: 264.79

16

South Carolina Gamecocks

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.38

Points: 244.27

17

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.80

Points: 239.19

18

TCU Horned Frogs

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.50

Points: 236.25

19

Florida State Seminoles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 9

Average: 89.95

Points: 233.55

20

Auburn Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 11

Average: 89.31

Points: 233.42

21

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 8

3-stars: 12

Average: 88.61

Points: 226.46

22

Utah Utes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 6

3-stars: 14

Average: 88.46

Points: 225.29

23

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 21

Average: 87.77

Points: 220.79

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 20

Average: 87.80

Points: 220.45

25

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 6

Average: 89.78

Points: 218.81

