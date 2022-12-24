Read full article on original website
BBC
Newcastle karate club changes all-white uniform over period concerns
Women and girls at a karate club will be able to choose whether to wear an all-white uniform to ease any anxiety around their periods. Some members at the Goju-Ryu Karate Academy in Newcastle, said they were uncomfortable wearing the suits. The approach to sensei Aaron Mila-Vega resulted in an...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Savills Chase: Conflated wins at Leopardstown after A Plus Tard pulls out
Conflated chalked up an impressive victory in the Savills Chase after A Plus Tard withdrew with a joint injury. The Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated (2-1 Fav) won by five lengths at Leopardstown to put himself firmly in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture. The eight-year-old, with Jack Kennedy on board, was followed...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Manchester City v Liverpool: Police appeal after girl, 15, injured at football match
A 15-year-old girl was hurt in a "malicious attack" when a pint cup filled with coins was thrown during a football match, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the incident happened at about 20:25 GMT in the Etihad Stadium at the EFL Cup tie between Manchester City and Liverpool on 22 December.
BBC
Mobility scooter rider, 82, dies after Derby crossing crash
Police have appealed for witnesses after an 82-year-old man died in hospital following a crash between a mobility scooter and a van in Derby. The crash happened at a pedestrian crossing in Uttoxeter New Road near Bemrose School at about 08:00 GMT on 13 December, Derbyshire Police said. The mobility...
BBC
Half a spoon - the most sentimental items in our kitchens
Alongside the non-stick trays and hi-tech gadgets in our kitchens can often be found a piece of cherished cookware. A hand-me-down pot, pan or kitchen utensil that stirs up treasured memories of home, ancestral traditions or loved ones not with us anymore. After The Food Chain on the BBC World...
BBC
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's Dive and Marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
