This Gators signee among 247Sports' ready-to-play recruits in 2023

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
Florida football put together one of its best recruiting classes in well over a decade in Billy Napier’s first full season at the helm of the Orange and Blue which should give the fanbase some hope after a second-straight sub-.500 finish. While the Gators are still on the cusp of the top 10 programs in the nation, they remain on the edge of greatness thanks to the efforts of the coaching staff this season.

Among those who have signed on with the team is four-star athlete Eugene Wilson III out of Tampa (Florida) Gaither who is expected to play wide receiver for Florida in 2023 but can also contribute in other aspects of the game. The 5-foot-11-inch, 165-pound blue-chipper is also among 247Sports’ 15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class. Here is what writer Gabe Brooks had to say about the incoming freshman.

No phase is safe from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star Eugene Wilson III, who could seriously live at receiver or in the secondary in the long term. His mass production as a pass catcher and an interception artist speaks to his competency on both sides of the ball. And that production comes from Wilson’s advanced football awareness, regardless of alignment as well as his verified athleticism (which includes a sub-4.5 40-yard dash and a low 4.2 shuttle). Wilson (No. 112 overall) could get on the field in a hurry as a return game option. But getting the ball in his hands on a more regular basis as a pass-catching threat is smart.

Wilson is ranked No. 112 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 109 and 19, respectively.

