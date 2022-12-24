Hartford opens warming centers

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hartford is opening warming shelters for those who need to get out of the frigid temperatures.

The Arroyo Recreation Center will serve as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Snacks and a hot lunch will be served on all three days.

Hartford residents seeking an overnight warming center should visit 110 Washington Street, which will be open 24 hours a day. It opened at 6 p.m. Friday night. It will stay open until the end of cold weather protocol.