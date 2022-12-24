Read full article on original website
Annie
4d ago
If that’s their biggest problem in life, be thankful. People are homeless, people are laying in hospitals dying. Grow up
Reply(2)
8
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
4d ago
It’s like planning your finances you just can’t do it with one option in mind, come on people this is not your first rodeo
Reply
4
jenna anderson
4d ago
They didn’t know the weather situation at home???? Does the weather channel not exist in Florida?
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
As the miles ticked down, the friendships grew stronger, despite the cramped space of the 2023 Kia Soul.
Willoughby native stuck on road loaned car by stranger makes it home for holiday
Theresa McCluskey and her family were headed back to the Cleveland area on Saturday for Christmas when their SUV stopped on I-77 in Marietta. A total stranger stepped in and saved their holiday.
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
Most Southwest Airlines flights into, out of Hopkins are canceled
The airline canceled more than 2500 flights — on top of the nearly 3000 flights canceled on Monday — leaving passengers to find a different way of returning home from their holiday destinations
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Ohio resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
Rah-Janae was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 9 years old. She first made her wish to go to Disney in 2020.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Flying Southwest? Maybe not as airline cancels thousands of flights, including at Cleveland Hopkins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are canceled today, part of thousands of flights canceled by the airline as it struggles to recover after the weekend’s winter storm. According to the Hopkins website, nine of the 11 scheduled departures today...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm
CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Summit County man
A Missing Adult Alert was issued at 1:08 a.m. for 79-year-old Kenneth Stone.
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Winning Ohio Lottery ticket worth $100,000 hits Classic Lotto KICKER: See where the lucky ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Check your tickets!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. There is a new lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto kicker worth $100,000 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Ohio...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
cleveland19.com
Victim of Middleburg Heights crash searches for mystery Good Samaritan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The accident happened last Friday afternoon during the blizzard. “Just hit a patch of ice and that was it,” remembered Tony Watson. “My car kept spinning and spinning and spinning and I tried so hard to gain control. It was surreal, it was almost like it a movie.”
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
Infant formula shortage returns; exchange program seeks to distribute donated formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. “I just had a big uptick in terms of...
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
Comments / 11