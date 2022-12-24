ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success

The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near

The importance of timing for NFL playoff success cannot be understated. Teams that peak at the right time have a history of thriving in the postseason. Look no further than the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see one of the more recent examples of this phenomena. They went into a Week 13 bye with a middling 7-5 record before going undefeated all of the way to a Super Bowl victory.
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Texas QB Hudson Card Commits to Purdue as QB Brady Allen Eyes Transfer

Purdue's quarterback room will look a lot different in 2023. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Hudson Card committed to transfer to the Boilermakers from Texas on Monday. Ryan Walters will have to replace Purdue's leading passer in his first year as head coach, with Aidan O'Connell opting out of the Citrus Bowl to focus on the 2023 NFL draft. Freshman signal-caller Brady Allen also announced Monday he's entering the transfer portal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season

The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Players On Offense Ending the 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak

By the time December rolls around, NFL teams generally know which players will provide the most production. Three months of evidence shape that expectation, too. There are always late-season surprises, though. Injuries can create an opportunity, which has led to the unexpected breakout of one quarterback. Other players are known...
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation

The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Notre Dame Eyes Sam Hartman Transfer After QB Set ACC TD Record at Wake Forest

Notre Dame could end up with Sam Hartman after starting quarterback Drew Pyne announced his intention to transfer to Arizona State. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal with the Fighting Irish considered a "strong favorite" to land the former Wake Forest star who holds the ACC record with 110 career touchdown passes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17

In the overwhelming majority of fantasy leagues, Week 17 is the end of the line. It's Championship Week. After weeks and weeks of lineups and trades and breakouts and slumps and joy and misery and all points in between, there are just two teams still at it. By next Monday night, one will be crowned champion.
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17

The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Hypes Bo Nix for Comeback Win vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl hero. The Oregon Ducks signal-caller struggled for much of Wednesday's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels but found the magic just in time to lead his side to a dramatic 28-27 victory. Oregon scored touchdowns on its final two drives, with the last one coming on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver Chase Cota with 19 seconds remaining.
EUGENE, OR

