Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Want something sweet? These spots have the best fruit cake in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing true about the holidays, it’s the perfect time to enjoy sweets and that fruitcake gets a bad wrap. Tuesday, December 27 is National Fruitcake Day, “National Fruitcake Day is December 27, a day to celebrate every eccentric person you know. Wait! That’s not right. It’s a day for lovers of fruitcake to rejoice in the delights of the world’s most misunderstood fruit.”
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
WATCH: This North Texas restaurant is the perfect recipe for an awesome gameday
Burgers, beers, queso and wings are part of the ideal gameday recipe. At BoomerJacks, they tailor gameday drinks, meals and more to the car people.
papercitymag.com
5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas
When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.
This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World
A recent report from Tate Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie.
Love pastries? Dallas among 2023’s top cities in the US for the best-baked goods
The holiday season is still here as the new year is just days away, and pastries/baked goods are top of mind and taste buds, but where can you get the best next year?
fox4news.com
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?
Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
Eater
The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Texas, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Texas featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Don’t miss these best spots for pumpkin pie in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — While Thanksgiving may be over and other holidays are quickly coming up, there’s still time to dine on some of the best pie out there, pumpkin pie. So, where are you supposed to go to get the best?. Sunday, December 25, better known as Christmas...
Dallas shop has the best pumpkin pie in the world: report claims
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time for pumpkin pie whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the first day of spring. While Sunday, December 25 is best known as Christmas Day it also shares it with National Pumpkin Pie Day! “We have to admit, we have pumpkin fever! We love the versatility in which pumpkin is used in recipes, from sweet to spicy. There is a reason Americans go crazy for the pumpkin spice latte,” National Today said.
Worn out from the holidays? This North Texas med spa is the perfect place to detox
It's the season of giving and who says you can't give to yourself this holiday season?
These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
thetexastasty.com
Best Coffee Shops in Dallas
Dallas has some of the trendiest coffee shops in Texas. It can be stressful knowing which ones are worth it which is why we created this list to meet all your coffee needs. Whether you’re looking to try something new such as a Beet Latte, or sticking to your classic Oat Milk Latte, this list has it all.
Dallas Observer
Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas: One of Dallas' Great New Bakeries
Life was good. Up-and-coming pastry chef Maria Becerra was working in one of Dallas’ premier fine dining establishments, Bullion, under chef Bruno Davaillon. Then came COVID-19. Like so many, Becerra’s world changed dramatically. As the pandemic spread, Bullion closed its doors, and Becerra found herself at a crossroads....
Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
