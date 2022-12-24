ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

fortscott.biz

K-State 2023 Weed School

Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Hays Post

Kansas ag-climate update shows exceptional drought across state

The November 2022 ag climate update showed exceptional drought conditions across the state. The Kansas ag-climate update is a joint effort between the K-State Extension climate and extension specialists. Every month the update includes a brief summary of that month, agronomic impacts, relevant maps and graphs, one-month temperature and precipitation...
adastraradio.com

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches

On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Herman’s serves up meats and more

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Herman family has long served up tasty meats and barbecue to take home. A few years back, they expanded to a new location to bring a restaurant into the business. 13 NEWS photojournalist Rick Felsburg visited Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse for this week’s Fork in...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas receives $5.7M to expand equitable broadband access

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. "Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and success," Governor...
Hays Post

Northwest Kansas author honored by Huck Boyd Institute

MANHATTAN — “Ruralpreneurs” in business, tourism, technology and agriculture along with community volunteers are among those to be honored by K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development as Leaders of the Year for 2022. This year’s award categories and winners are:. Entrepreneurship -- Cassidy...
MANHATTAN, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’

PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
Hays Post

Gov. Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa at the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly held a Kwanzaa celebration at the Kansas State Capitol on Tuesday. "The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa urge each of us to do all that we can to make a positive difference in our communities. In lighting the kinara, we reaffirm our commitment to these principles."
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field

TOPEKA — Lawmakers said coaxing retired mental health care workers back into the field could be one way to mitigate the state’s mental health care worker shortage.  A special committee of the Kansas Legislature recently met with mental health care institutions, including colleges, state agencies and the Kansas Board of Nursing to delve into the […] The post Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hutch Post

Goss: Changing jobs has been how you get raises in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss notes that the pursuit of talent and the height of inflation in 2022 has made changing jobs attractive this year. "Unemployment rates have been at very low levels," Goss said. "We see continuing labor shortages in Kansas and in the rest...
