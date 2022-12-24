ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA

Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT

My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast

People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future

The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
Wed 8 AM | The days of coyote-killing contests in Oregon may be numbered

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission delivered some mixed news about coyotes earlier this month. First, commissioners said no to a petition to outright ban contests that offer prizes for killing coyotes. But in the same session, they directed Fish and Wildlife staff to begin drawing up rules that would lead to a ban "in a way that is consistent with [ODFW]'s legal authority."
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video

Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
