Read full article on original website
Related
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
KTVL
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
What is the Oregon Outback?
For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
These Iconic 'Twilight' Filming Locations Actually Exist In Oregon & They're Free To Visit
The Twilight saga quickly became a global literature phenomenon and the movies were no different. The popularity brought stardom to the actors and gave fans another reason to fall in love with the sci-fi town. In fact, you can still visit the set locations. Although the harrowing story of vampires...
thetrek.co
Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT
My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast
People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | The days of coyote-killing contests in Oregon may be numbered
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission delivered some mixed news about coyotes earlier this month. First, commissioners said no to a petition to outright ban contests that offer prizes for killing coyotes. But in the same session, they directed Fish and Wildlife staff to begin drawing up rules that would lead to a ban "in a way that is consistent with [ODFW]'s legal authority."
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
hereisoregon.com
How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video
Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON STATE PARKS TO HOST IN PERSON WHALE WATCH WEEK FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019
Every year thousands of Gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters at the end of December, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see their journey. Trained volunteers will be stationed at most of the 17 sites to help visitors spot whales, share information...
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
KTVL
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
opb.org
A 200-mile trail loop connecting Columbia Gorge communities slowly takes shape
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is the largest scenic area in the U.S., covering more than 80 miles of forest, hills and bluffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Its original management plan included the ambitious goal of creating a network of trails to wrap around the entire gorge....
Comments / 0