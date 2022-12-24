Read full article on original website
Barney Fyfe
4d ago
Of course she did. More time to ballot up. We need to get back to one day of voting and one day only with a legal absentee ballot if required. Voter Id. The same ID you use to buy liquor and cigarettes will do. Paper ballots only. Counted by hand. No machines.
nystateofpolitics.com
New N.Y. laws that will go into effect on Jan. 1
While the gas tax holiday expires on New Year's Eve, New York's minimum wage will go up to $14.20 an hour for workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester. There are also a number of state laws that will go into effect the following day, on Jan. 1.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
NJ lawmaker gets kicked out of his day job — political retribution, he says
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NY violating constitutional rights of poor people by refusing lawyers a raise for 2 decades, lawsuit says
Syracuse, NY — A lawsuit filed this month charges that New York State is failing its constitutional duty to protect the rights of poor people in court by refusing to give their appointed lawyers a pay raise -- something they haven’t gotten in nearly two decades. The low...
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
proclaimerscv.com
Blizzard of the Century: Biden Authorizes Federal Disaster Relief Funding for the State of New York
Pres. Joe Biden approved and authorized federal disaster relief funding for the state of New York after a severe winter storm. Pres. Joe Biden announced on Monday his approval of federal disaster relief funding in New York after the severe winter storm that left at least 28 people dead and thousands of residents without power in the Buffalo area. According to the latest report, the number of death has already increased to 60.
mychamplainvalley.com
NY Republican priorities ahead of the new legislative session
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: as the year ends, a move from the state’s climate action council already brings some new concerns to the forefront for the next legislative session. The new scoping plan aims to bring the state to net zero emissions by 2050.
ncsha.org
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low-And Moderate-Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
67 Grants will Support Critical Repairs and Accessibility Modifications. Funding Will Assist Seniors, Veterans, and Disabled Individuals. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
informnny.com
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
Public Service Commission announces expanded probe into billing errors for NYSEG customers
It comes after the NYPSC declared earlier this month it's also investigating Central Hudson's billing practices.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
newyorkalmanack.com
NYS Public Authorities Debt Has Ballooned to $329 Billion
State and local public authorities reported debt outstanding totaling more than $329 billion in their most recently reported fiscal years, an increase of 23% ($61.5 billion) since 2017, according to a report released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Public authorities have an outsized impact in New York where...
Major Cash For Students In New York State
There is big money available to students in the Empire State this coming year. As we get ready to countdown the minutes to 2023, there are some things for those who work hard to look forward to. If there is money available to you as a student, why not try...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
