Cass County, MO

KCTV 5

Decommissioned fire station in Kansas City catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An old, decommissioned fire station in Kansas City caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Retired Station 10 is in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said they received a call at 12:12 p.m. about a fire at the old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

WANTED: Nicholas Mason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender. Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
GARDNER, KS
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane

Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died

Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold...
KANSAS CITY, MO
