Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO