Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news

BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma

La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome

The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
SAINT BERNARD, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Small construction fire in Superdome will not affect events; facility is open

New Orleans fire fighters battled an early morning fire at the Caesars Superdome, according to the agency's social media. A fire started in the temporary wall in a construction area of the Superdome at 1500 Poydras Street, according to Mike Hoss, spokesperson for ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome. Two security workers were checked for smoke inhalation, Hoss said in an emailed statement. NOFD is investigating the fire's cause.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

