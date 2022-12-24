Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: St. Claude Avenue endures the pressures of gentrification, development
As a Xavier University student in the early 1990s, Chuck Perkins, owner of Café Istanbul on St. Claude Avenue, knew there was one place to be on Friday and Saturday nights: Frenchmen Street. Just blocks away from the tourist playground of the French Quarter, the strip teemed with a...
NOLA.com
Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Fat City went bust. Severn Avenue didn't: 'Now, it's all business and no play.'
When Pearl’s Place, the women’s fashion boutique, first opened on Severn Avenue in 1973, it shared a strip mall with a Fat City nightclub. “The parking lot could be interesting at times,” said Pearl’s Place founder Elaine Schulman, 78. In the mornings, she’d sometimes find teenagers...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
lafourchegazette.com
Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma
La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
NOLA.com
Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome
The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot
Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
Mother of slain comedian ‘Boogie B.’ decries New Orleans’ inattention to youth, crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of slain New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell is lashing out at the city’s crime and leadership, days after her son was gunned down in the parking lot of a busy Warehouse District grocery store. New Orleans police have identified...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police seek help identifying two suspects, finding car
Trey Elliott doesn't know which foods were on Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell's grocery list when he was fatally shot in the Rouses Market parking lot in New Orleans' Central Business District. But if Elliott had to guess, he'd wager the 43-year-old comedian was picking up sausage and seafood to make...
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 13-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Becky Drive 128: Denise C. Bourgeois, Robert C. Charbonnet Jr., Daniel D. Charbonnet and Felder J. Charbonnet to Roland P. Morvant III, $55,000. Center St. 418: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7...
Man gunned down on Toulouse Street in broad daylight
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the French Quarters on Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
NOLA.com
Small construction fire in Superdome will not affect events; facility is open
New Orleans fire fighters battled an early morning fire at the Caesars Superdome, according to the agency's social media. A fire started in the temporary wall in a construction area of the Superdome at 1500 Poydras Street, according to Mike Hoss, spokesperson for ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome. Two security workers were checked for smoke inhalation, Hoss said in an emailed statement. NOFD is investigating the fire's cause.
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice
Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.
NOLA.com
What's next for Harrah's transformation to a Caesars? Exterior renovations, a food hall
A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans at the foot of Canal Street into a Caesars casino-hotel complex enters a new and more visible phase in early January, when renovations begin to the exterior of the building and to nearly one-fourth of the gaming hall space inside.
Comments / 1