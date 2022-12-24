Following a 10-3 non-conference slate it is safe to say that the Duquesne men’s basketball team has accomplished everything and frankly nothing at the same time. The 13 games really were designed to build confidence within this program, strengthen the connection this team has and do so largely at home, though having four games in 10 days, including one in Akron certainly was taxing.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO