Gallery: Best of 2022 For Pittsburgh Sports Now

PITTSURGH–With the closing of 2022 let’s take a look at my favorite photos. It is a hard task to trim over 40 games down to just a few top frames, but here we go with some of the best of the best of the best (with honors’).
Weiss: Duquesne Earned Attention with Strong Start to Season, But There’s Much Left to Prove

Following a 10-3 non-conference slate it is safe to say that the Duquesne men’s basketball team has accomplished everything and frankly nothing at the same time. The 13 games really were designed to build confidence within this program, strengthen the connection this team has and do so largely at home, though having four games in 10 days, including one in Akron certainly was taxing.
Duquesne Inconsistencies Lead To 69-57 Loss to Dayton in A-10 Opener

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team opened Atlantic 10 play with all of its injured players back on the court but could not find consistent rhythm losing 69-57 to Dayton Wednesday night at UD Arena. Duquesne (10-4/0-1 Atlantic 10) was led by Tre Clark’s 15 points and Tevin Brewer returned,...
Duquesne Injury Updates Ahead of Dayton Game

On Wednesday night, Duquesne will take on Atlantic-10 foe Dayton in a big road matchup. The Dukes have had several players miss games lately, but welcomed the recent holiday break as those players have healed up and look to get back on the floor on Wednesday. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh...
