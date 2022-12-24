ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

How Luka Doncic and Mavericks overcame a nine-point deficit in 33.2 seconds to beat Knicks

For more than 47 minutes, it looked as though Luka Doncic was headed for a 47-point disappointment. The New York Knicks led the Dallas Mavericks most of the way, and with 33.9 seconds remaining, Deuce McBride made two free throws to push New York's lead up to 112-103. Mathematically speaking, the odds of a Knicks victory were north of 99 percent. Historically, their hopes were even dimmer. Over the past 20 seasons, teams trailing by nine or more points with 35 or fewer seconds to play held a record of 0-13,844. It's hard enough to overcome a nine-point deficit in 33 minutes. The Mavericks did it in as many seconds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Minnesota vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, Pinstripe Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Both Minnesota and Syracuse got off to hot starts this season, and they will look to finish the year strong in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota started the season with four wins before a three-game losing streak in October set it back, but the Gophers recovered to win four of their last five games (the lone loss was 13-10 vs. Iowa) to finish the season 8-4.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss

Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks

Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
BOSTON, MA

