Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
5 Best Taco Places in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the most read Dallas articles of 2022Ash JurbergDallas, TX
CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
CBS Sports
How Luka Doncic and Mavericks overcame a nine-point deficit in 33.2 seconds to beat Knicks
For more than 47 minutes, it looked as though Luka Doncic was headed for a 47-point disappointment. The New York Knicks led the Dallas Mavericks most of the way, and with 33.9 seconds remaining, Deuce McBride made two free throws to push New York's lead up to 112-103. Mathematically speaking, the odds of a Knicks victory were north of 99 percent. Historically, their hopes were even dimmer. Over the past 20 seasons, teams trailing by nine or more points with 35 or fewer seconds to play held a record of 0-13,844. It's hard enough to overcome a nine-point deficit in 33 minutes. The Mavericks did it in as many seconds.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Florida A&M: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #1 Purdue Boilermakers at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers should still be riding high after a big win, while Florida A&M will be looking to regain their footing. The oddsmakers...
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
CBS Sports
Watch Titans vs. Cowboys: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
The Tennessee Titans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Nissan Stadium. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Titans will be looking to regain their footing. It looks like Tennessee must have gotten on...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead Nets past Hawks to become first team with 10-game winning streak this season
Another night, another win for the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. This one wasn't easy, as they had to come back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, but they eventually did just enough to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 108-107. The Nets have now won 10 games in a row, which...
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, Pinstripe Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Both Minnesota and Syracuse got off to hot starts this season, and they will look to finish the year strong in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota started the season with four wins before a three-game losing streak in October set it back, but the Gophers recovered to win four of their last five games (the lone loss was 13-10 vs. Iowa) to finish the season 8-4.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
