ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 12

dennis
4d ago

Dealers use Mannheim Market Prices to determine trade in value. That is the biggest auto auction in America. Throw out your KBB, it’s a joke

Reply(1)
9
Related
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
Jalopnik

CarMax's Dismal Quarter Means We've Reached a Used-Car Tipping Point

CarMax is trying its best to cope with an unwilling used car market, Volvo’s promising it won’t nickel-and-dime anyone over software, and success hasn’t been quite as simple as one self-driving trucking startup would like. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Top Speed

This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America

Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
Motorious

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy