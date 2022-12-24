ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jim Harbaugh touches on TCU QB Max Duggan, says both Fiesta Bowl QBs are 'on a mission'

Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan will face a tall task in the Fiesta Bowl. One of the toughest challenges comes in the form of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. A Heisman finalist, Duggan has been the leader for the Horned Frogs all season long. He produced a number of memorable rallies and drives for TCU in 2022, including a game-tying drive for the ages in the Big 12 Championship Game.
FORT WORTH, TX
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season

Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia

Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
COLUMBUS, OH
PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl

PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice

It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hayes: CJ Stroud's defining moment has arrived. Will he be ready?

Deshaun Watson did it. So did Trevor Lawrence. And just in case Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud needs a recent, closer-to-home example: Justin Fields did, too. Big game in a big moment. 1. 2. 3. 4. “They have very little to no weakness,” Stroud said of defending national champion Georgia....
COLUMBUS, OH

