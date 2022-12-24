Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan will face a tall task in the Fiesta Bowl. One of the toughest challenges comes in the form of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. A Heisman finalist, Duggan has been the leader for the Horned Frogs all season long. He produced a number of memorable rallies and drives for TCU in 2022, including a game-tying drive for the ages in the Big 12 Championship Game.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO