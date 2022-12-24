Read full article on original website
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Jim Leonhard draws praise after strong first half in last game as Wisconsin's interim coach
Jim Leonhard is coaching his last game as Wisconsin’s interim coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. It’s a late night in the desert, but Leonhard’s trademark defense has shown up in a big way. The Badgers started a bit slow, but cruised to a 17-7 halftime lead.
John Torchio, key Wisconsin DB, teases potential change of plans for 2023 season
John Torchio has been a key defender for Wisconsin in 2022. After previously setting his plans for 2023, it sounds like the veteran defensive back could have a change of heart. Torchio previously announced that the 2022 season would be his final year of college football. He led the Badgers...
Jim Harbaugh touches on TCU QB Max Duggan, says both Fiesta Bowl QBs are 'on a mission'
Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan will face a tall task in the Fiesta Bowl. One of the toughest challenges comes in the form of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. A Heisman finalist, Duggan has been the leader for the Horned Frogs all season long. He produced a number of memorable rallies and drives for TCU in 2022, including a game-tying drive for the ages in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Ohio State reveals honorary team captain for Peach Bowl against Georgia
Ohio State has revealed the honorary team captain for the Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. The captain will be Mike Doss, who starred at defensive back for the Buckeyes from 1999-02. Doss was a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and helped lead the Buckeyes to a BCS National Championship victory in 2002.
Jaylen Thompson, 4-star DB out of Tennessee for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jaylen Thompson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he revealed a B1G commitment. Thompson committed to head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans, giving Michigan State a third pledge in the early work for the 2024 recruiting class. Listed...
CJ Stroud names Buckeye WRs that have stepped up during Peach Bowl practices
C.J. Stroud talked about some receivers that have caught his eye during bowl game practices. The Ohio State QB mentioned two players who have really stepped up at Tuesday’s presser. Stroud has no shortage of talent to throw to at Ohio State. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are...
PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
Luke Fickell recalls recruiting current Wisconsin assistant Mike Caputo while on staff at Ohio State
Luke Fickell, now the head coach at Wisconsin, is known for being one of the nice guys in college football. So, he appreciates it when the kindness is returned especially by a player. Fickell discussed when he recruited assistant coach Mike Caputo while he was at Ohio State. Fickell remembered...
Boo Carter, 4-star ATH out of Tennessee, includes 2 B1G programs in top 5 list
Boo Carter is a key prospect out of Tennessee for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he made cuts to his list of potential destinations. A 4-star ATH, Carter kept Ohio State and Michigan in the mix on his list. Colorado, Oregon and Tennessee rounded out the rest of Carter’s list.
'Harbaugh is my hero': Donovan Edwards spotlights young fan sporting Jim Harbaugh shirt at press conference
One young fan had the moment of a lifetime after Michigan made the trek to Arizona. After arriving for the Fiesta Bowl, Michigan took part in one of many press conferences throughout the week. However, this press conference provided an awesome moment for everyone involved. Donovan Edwards, Michigan’s star running...
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State: Final thoughts and a prediction for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The end of an era, the start of a promising future, and an early look at 2023? Make no mistake, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl has plenty of reasons for Wisconsin fans to be glued to their televisions on Tuesday night. The Badgers will say goodbye to DC Jim Leonhard as...
Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson raves about state of Hawkeyes' locker room: 'I love the culture'
Iowa fans have seen some frustrating play from their team in 2022. After starting the season 3-4, though, the Hawkeyes won 4 of their last 5 to become bowl eligible and claim a spot in Saturday’s Music City Bowl against Kentucky, the 2nd straight year they’ll face the Wildcats in the postseason.
David Pollack highlights how variety makes Michigan's run game challenging for opponents to defend
David Pollack is a big believer in Michigan’s ground game after Jim Harbaugh’s squad pulled off back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff. And while the Wolverines lost in a blowout last season, Pollack believes Michigan could create some problems for TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. In his...
Johnny Hodges, TCU LB, says Horned Frogs are in the Playoff 'to get a ring'
Johnny Hodges and his TCU teammates are gearing up for the program’s first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff. While some teams might simply be happy to get a chance in the Playoff, Hodges is adamant the Horned Frogs are intent on proving some doubters wrong. During Tuesday’s press...
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice
It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
Hayes: CJ Stroud's defining moment has arrived. Will he be ready?
Deshaun Watson did it. So did Trevor Lawrence. And just in case Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud needs a recent, closer-to-home example: Justin Fields did, too. Big game in a big moment. 1. 2. 3. 4. “They have very little to no weakness,” Stroud said of defending national champion Georgia....
