ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is warning the public to watch out for carbon monoxide while trying to stay warm during winter weather. The Fire & Rescue Dept. says they responded to two separate calls over the weekend for carbon monoxide poisoning, sending a total of seven people to the hospital. One of the calls was in the Cave Spring area and one was in the Hollins area.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO