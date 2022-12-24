Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
WSET
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
WSET
Using grills for heat, 7 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is warning the public to watch out for carbon monoxide while trying to stay warm during winter weather. The Fire & Rescue Dept. says they responded to two separate calls over the weekend for carbon monoxide poisoning, sending a total of seven people to the hospital. One of the calls was in the Cave Spring area and one was in the Hollins area.
WSET
Rescue crews working to save horse from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency rescue units are working to save a horse in Bedford County. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night about a horse that had fallen into an icy pond. They say the rescue is happening at a...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
WSET
Lynchburg water respond to multiple water line breaks across the city
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources responded to multiple water main breaks across the Hill City following a weekend cold snap. There are multiple water main breaks reported at the following locations:. 1914 Thomson Drive. 2404 Kemper Street. 315 Prince Street. Residents living in this area may experience...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WSET
Cold snap causes waterline breaks in Lynchburg, burst pipe at women's healthcare center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our community is seeing the impacts of this cold snap. Water crews have been working to fix almost a dozen waterline breaks in Lynchburg. In addition, Women's Health Services of Central Virginia closed Tuesday due to a burst pipe. Employees there showed up to work...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
NBC 29 News
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
WSET
Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
WSET
Construction Timeline for the Downtown Hill City
There's been a bit of construction chaos in downtown Lynchburg and it begs the question, what exactly are they doing and when will it be done. Emily gets the latest from Lynchburg Water Resources.
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
WSET
Power has been restored to 90% of customers: AEP
(WSET) — More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power on Friday from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures, AEP said. According to AEP, power has been restored to 90% of customers affected by the severe weather, and...
WSET
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
