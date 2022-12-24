ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, VA

WSET

Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Fire displaces Nelson County family

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Using grills for heat, 7 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is warning the public to watch out for carbon monoxide while trying to stay warm during winter weather. The Fire & Rescue Dept. says they responded to two separate calls over the weekend for carbon monoxide poisoning, sending a total of seven people to the hospital. One of the calls was in the Cave Spring area and one was in the Hollins area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg water respond to multiple water line breaks across the city

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources responded to multiple water main breaks across the Hill City following a weekend cold snap. There are multiple water main breaks reported at the following locations:. 1914 Thomson Drive. 2404 Kemper Street. 315 Prince Street. Residents living in this area may experience...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
BEDFORD, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Bodies found in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Rt 219 open after severe accident

UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Power has been restored to 90% of customers: AEP

(WSET) — More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power on Friday from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures, AEP said. According to AEP, power has been restored to 90% of customers affected by the severe weather, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA

