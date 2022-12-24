ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction

By Melissa Farenish
 4 days ago

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car.

Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs.

Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

