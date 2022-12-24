Read full article on original website
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who's Favored in 'Game of the Year'?
The points spread for Week 17's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game reveals potential for this becoming 'the game of the year.''
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended
The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has a suggestion for who can solve the franchise’s quarterback woes…Chad Kelly! The former Ole Miss star, who served as a backup quarterback for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts this past season, responded to a Twitter question about who people would like to see as the Broncos quarterback: Read more... The post Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Gary Barta, Iowa AD, releases statement on Iowa SWARM Collective
Gary Barta addressed recent comments from Iowa SWARM Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs in a statement on Tuesday. Recently, Heinrichs revealed some frustrations from the collective in regard to the lack of support from the university athletic department. According to Heinrichs, the athletic department has withheld certain aspects of support until the collective agrees to abide by Title IX with payouts. As an entity that is not affiliated with the university, Heinrichs says the collective is not bound by Title IX.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Rob Gronkowski could reportedly unretire to team up with Tom Brady once again
Rob Gronkowski began his second retirement following the 2021 NFL season. Much like his first retirement, Gronkowski might not stay on the sidelines indefinitely. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, teams have reached out to Gronk about the possibility to unretire and make it back to the NFL. Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had multiple conversations with the star tight end, he is not expected to return to the field before 2023.
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers OC continues to get criticized.
Kyler Murray's negativity 'starting to get to people'
The Arizona Cardinals have had an extremely disappointing season. They are 4-11 and have lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season and likely part of the 2023 season following a torn ACL. There might be sweeping changes in the coaching staff and front office. But Murray appears...
Mike Golic Jr. Scouts the Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl
The legacy of Penn State's 2022 football season hinges on a fascinating matchup with No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Lions (10-2) lost only to two playoff participants, Michigan and Ohio State, but didn't beat a team in the College Football Playoff rankings' final top 25. As a...
New head coach absolutely blasts Big Ten
Even though this is his first season in the conference, Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard is not holding back in criticizing the Big Ten Conference. During a recent radio appearance, Kevin Willard absolutely blasted the Big Ten for its scheduling practices, claiming that it’s “a football conference” that doesn’t understand how to schedule basketball, Read more... The post New head coach absolutely blasts Big Ten appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Kenny Pickett's 'Big Ben Factor' Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what they were doing to Kenny Pickett before their latest win.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans, community say a final farewell to Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A picture of Franco Harris was displayed on the digital billboard on the side of Acrisure Stadium.Below that sign, fans lined up to say their final goodbyes to the legendary running back who died on Dec. 20, 2022. Tuesday's public visitation hosted a steady stream of people from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Michael Bertsch, communications manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, couldn't give an exact number of visitors but estimated the total to be in the thousands.Howard Stuvaints of Homewood was the first person in line. He said he showed up around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday."Seventy-two years of...
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list
Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings
Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
Iowa football RB dons stylish zebra pants at Hawkeyes bowl practice
It’s safe to say Iowa running back LeShon Williams is excited for the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Hawkeyes face off against Kentucky on Dec. 31 looking for revenge from last year’s 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss. They hit the practice field in the Volunteer State for the first time Monday morning, with Williams sporting some… interesting pants.
Joe Klatt explains effect of transfer portal on Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup
Joel Klatt is previewing all the bowl action coming up in college football this week. One of those will be a late Tuesday evening Guaranteed Rate Bowl between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State. That game features a lot of roster turnover on both sides of the matchup. The Badgers have quarterback...
