Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
nwestiowa.com
Morton joins Sheldon Police Department
SHELDON—While Trent Morton had about two years of experience before joining the Sheldon Police Department, it was the time he took away from law enforcement that made him appreciate it more. Morton decided to step away from his officer’s job with the Paullina Police Department during the coronavirus pandemic...
nwestiowa.com
Live Healthy Northwest Iowa sign-up begins
SHELDON—One way to work off extra calories gained from eating too many Christmas goodies during the holiday season is the annual Live Healthy Northwest Iowa competition. Registration for the 10-week weight-loss and activity minutes competition is underway with an early bird discount registration deadline of Jan. 4. The competition...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Company Puts Out Burning SUV In Eagles Club Parking Lot
Sheldon, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a morning fire in Sheldon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged to 411 Park Street (Highway 18) at about 8:30 a.m. for the report of a vehicle fire. He...
nwestiowa.com
Mary Fitch, 83, Hawarden
HUDSON, SD—Mary Glee Fitch, 83, of Hawarden, Iowa, formerly of Hudson, South Dakota, died on Sunday, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Porter Funeral Home in Hudson, South Dakota with Pastor Suzi...
nwestiowa.com
Arlon Sandbulte, 84, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Arlon J. Sandbulte, 84, of Marco Island, FL, and Sioux Center, IA, passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Sanford Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD with his family surrounding him. Arlon suffered severe injuries following a vehicle accident in early November...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls School District expanding after school programs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As the city grows, the Sioux Falls School District says it’s important to address different needs in the community. They say expanding after school programs will be helpful for students and parents. This will be done through partnerships with organizations in the community...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
KLEM
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann
Kathy Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Pastor Jan King will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teenager hurt in rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 17-year-old received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover about 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, one mile north of Sioux Center. Katie Joan Julia Van Maanen was driving east on 380th Street when she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue and lost control of her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Jackson County Home Destroyed By Friday Fire
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– A fire claimed a home in Heron Lake early Friday morning according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Heron Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
nwestiowa.com
George-Little Rock high school newscasts
GEORGE—George-Little Rock High School business education teacher Bret Sherkenbach has been leading a group of students in the production of a weekly newscast that is delivered at the end of the week to middle and high school students. The newscast consists of multiple components. The first is news pertaining...
nwestiowa.com
Lawrence: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly, then was gone
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm?. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, SD, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Toys R Us has opened inside Macy’s at The Empire Mall. While the store-within-a-store at Macy’s opened for the holiday season, it is a permanent addition. Toys R Us had a standalone store on The Empire Mall campus until it closed in 2018 as part of a nationwide bankruptcy.
kiwaradio.com
Kari Vander Woude
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, next to the church, on Thursday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigate southwestern Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof. Once inside,...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley library partners boost learning
SIBLEY—Implementing its mission to provide lifelong learning opportunities, the Sibley Public Library recently made connections with the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and Hope Haven to offer new outreach programs to patrons of various ages. The partnership with the school started after library director Mary Earll participated in a state library...
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Merry Christmas
We don’t need to dream about a white Christmas this year. It was delivered well before the holiday, allowing us to ponder other things this holiday. In fact, this has shaped up to be a memorable Christmas. As we reflect upon this special time of year, we realize all the reasons we have to celebrate. We all look forward to giving and opening presents, but we also need to take a moment to appreciate the many gifts already provided to us.
Comments / 0