Holiday travel fiasco leaves thousands stranded
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into Southwest Airlines after 3,000 flights were canceled.
Bitter cold, travel nightmares continue on Christmas Eve as deadly bomb cyclone enters final chapter
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to multiple states and knocked out power to over 1 million customers is still wreaking havoc this Christmas Eve. As the storm heads into Canada, the lake-effect snow will take over Saturday. Strong winds within the lake bands continue to cause blizzard conditions in western New York and Michigan as Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are scattered across the region.
