Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Charges now expected Thursday in fatal Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Less than a week after a 19-year-old was killed inside the Mall of America's Nordstrom store, officials are poised to file formal charges in connection to the deadly shooting. According to Bloomington police, charges are now due from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Thursday, Dec....
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted as suspect as hold limit nears
(FOX 9) - Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski that...
Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings
The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
willmarradio.com
Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
Man arrested, charged, for allegedly threatening St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
WOODBURY, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of threats of violence after a text exchange with his ex-girlfriend led to the latter contacting the police on Dec. 27. Andrew Grzywinksi allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of an assault on a window...
willmarradio.com
Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday
(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
Baby suffering from hypothermia found in stolen car in Minneapolis
Minneapolis police are investigating after a baby suffering from hypothermia was rescued from a stolen car that had been left on the city’s south side.
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
fox9.com
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
fox9.com
Attempted McDonald’s robbery nets ghost gun recovery in Carver County: police
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes. According to police, on Dec....
fox9.com
Apple Valley hotel becomes victim of Bitcoin scam
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees at an Apple Valley hotel became the victim of a scam that involved paying for a shipment that never came with Bitcoin, authorities said. According to police, at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 19, Apple Valley Police Department Sgt. David Engel responded to a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
1 killed in Mall of America department store shooting
A 19-year-old man was killed Friday during an altercation between two groups in a department store at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, police said.
Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.Police have not arrested...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0