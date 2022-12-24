ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

CBS Minnesota

Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings

The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder

(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday

(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Apple Valley hotel becomes victim of Bitcoin scam

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees at an Apple Valley hotel became the victim of a scam that involved paying for a shipment that never came with Bitcoin, authorities said. According to police, at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 19, Apple Valley Police Department Sgt. David Engel responded to a...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox29.com

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.Police have not arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
