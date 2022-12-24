ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Hey Mansfield, diversity takes place on purpose

MANSFIELD -- Being a Black man raised in a predominately white city has given me unique insight on the concept of diversity. As with many trends, the focus on racial diversity and its importance in our community seems to be a part of an ebb and flow that reaches a plateau in February (Black History Month) and again around the time of “Juneteenth,” which is June 19.
MANSFIELD, OH
Gospel duo Trae & Whitney headline Friday night concert in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Whitney Smith has felt the power of a truth-filled lyric stir her soul. When she looks out at a crowd and sees laughter or tears, she knows the Spirit is moving. Smith has been singing southern gospel music on stage for more than 20 years. She and her brother, Trae Turner, began performing as Trae & Whitney in 2017.
MANSFIELD, OH
George "Snap" A. Deskins

George A. Deskins, aka “SNAP”, 41, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. George was born on June 24, 1981, in Columbus, Ohio. To plant a tree in memory of George Deskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Jerome "Jerry" Dunn

Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Dunn, 97, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 4, 1925, to the late John and Anna (Parker) Dunn. He married the love of his life, Josephine (Anatra) Dunn on February 3, 1951. They spent sixty-five years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016.
CRESTLINE, OH
Mary Rose Will

Mary Rose Spangler Will, passed in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on December 26, 2022. She was just shy of her 90th birthday. Mary Rose was born on January 17, 1933 to Ambrose and Dolly Spangler. She was the sixth of nine children. Mary Rose was a resident of Shelby, Ohio the majority of her life. She was a 1950 Shelby graduate, a true Whippet through and through. Her favorite color was red. She was very fashion focused, always matching from head to toe.
SHELBY, OH
Gordon "Bud" Howard

Mansfield: Gordon “Bud” Howard, age 72, passed away on December 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a brief illness. He was born on February 6, 1950 to parents Gordon M. and Mary (Wagner) Howard in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from high school, he went on to serve his country in the US Army.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bronson R. "B-Man" Radebaugh

Bronson R. “B-Man” Radebaugh, 16, of Lexington, Ohio passed away at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 after battling cancer for 8 years. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 19, 2006 to Tanner Radebaugh and Neely Smith. Bronson was a junior at Ontario High School....
LEXINGTON, OH
Open Source: Will there be a New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- After thousands of people attended Mansfield's first New Year's Eve ball drop last year, Jessica Dulle said the event's organizers wanted to officially make it an annual celebration. GALLERY: Ball drop, fireworks ring in 2022 in downtown Mansfield. Thousands of people of all ages poured into Mansfield's downtown...
MANSFIELD, OH
Duane Allen Carroll

Duane Allen Carroll, 55, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Duane was born August 6, 1967, in Warren, the son of Roy and Charlene (Mays) Carroll. He worked for 35 years at Metz Machine Shop until it closed. Duane also worked as a service technician for Steve Brown’s B & B Drain Service. He was an avid OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Nascar fan. Duane was a faithful employee, who loved his jobs and his work family; and a faithful friend, who would give the shirt off his back.
MANSFIELD, OH
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
AKRON, OH
Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
MASSILLON, OH
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout

The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
HURON, OH
Charles Richard Ridenour, II

Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, age 61, of Shelby, died Friday evening, December 23, 2022 at The James at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. His death follows a lengthy battle with various health issues. Chuck was born November 8, 1961 in Shelby and graduated...
SHELBY, OH
Bent but not broken: Columbus Patriot Prep weathers scare to dispatch Strasburg

Columbus Patriot Prep finally found a way to top Strasburg 57-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 22, Strasburg faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Columbus Patriot Prep took on New Lexington on December 17 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Richland County Sheriff's Office lifts Level 1 snow emergency

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon has lifted the Level 1 snow emergency, according to an email sent by his office Monday at 10:45 a.m. The sheriff issued a Level 1 emergency early Friday morning and upgraded to a Level 2 just a few hours later as a powerful winter storm with high winds, bitter cold and snow roared across north central Ohio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

