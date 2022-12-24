Mary Rose Spangler Will, passed in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on December 26, 2022. She was just shy of her 90th birthday. Mary Rose was born on January 17, 1933 to Ambrose and Dolly Spangler. She was the sixth of nine children. Mary Rose was a resident of Shelby, Ohio the majority of her life. She was a 1950 Shelby graduate, a true Whippet through and through. Her favorite color was red. She was very fashion focused, always matching from head to toe.

