Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
thecomeback.com
Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with ironic choice
It’s not uncommon for a head coach to hire the person who will eventually replace them. But there’s something a bit ironic about Nathaniel Hackett hiring a coach specifically because he has trouble managing the game only for that person to be the one to replace him after less than one season.
Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed
Sunday night was certainly not a good night for the Denver Broncos as the team suffered a horribly lopsided 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in prime time on Christmas. The whole issue was made all the more embarrassing for the Broncos when a few Broncos players got into a heated exchange on the Read more... The post Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Rob Gronkowski could reportedly unretire to team up with Tom Brady once again
Rob Gronkowski began his second retirement following the 2021 NFL season. Much like his first retirement, Gronkowski might not stay on the sidelines indefinitely. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, teams have reached out to Gronk about the possibility to unretire and make it back to the NFL. Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had multiple conversations with the star tight end, he is not expected to return to the field before 2023.
Former Broncos candidate breaks silence over desire to be head coach after Nathan Hackett firing
The Nathaniel Hackett era of the Denver Broncos was a short one. It did not even last a full season, with the Broncos deciding to pull the trigger following the team’s embarrassing 51-14 road loss on Christmas Day to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the search...
NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Mom Update
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has earned all of the criticism he's received this season. But someone decided to try and drag Wilson's mother Lisa into his mess of a season. Recently a leaked DM was released of a Jets fan messaging Lisa with a backhanded apology for fan...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral
The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Yardbarker
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-49ers Week 16 Match-Up
The Las Vegas Raiders may be nearing the end of their season, but ticket prices for their Week 16 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers are still as high as ever. Sunday's New Year's Day showdown will be the Silver and Black's second-to-last home game this season. Time is running...
Look: Tyreek Hill Names His Favorite Receiver To Watch
With his electric athleticism and elite top-end speed, Tyreek Hill is one of the most entertaining wide receivers in the league. During a recent live stream, Hill named Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as his favorite wideout to watch in the NFL. "I ain't gonna lie, I like CeeDee...
NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh
After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, Jim Harbaugh has already made it clear that he intends to return to the Michigan Wolverines next season even despite reported interest from several NFL teams. But that isn’t going to stop Read more... The post NFL team reportedly interested in Jim Harbaugh appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Chancellor Brewington, Nebraska TE, pens heartfelt farewell to Huskers
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington penned a heartfelt farewell Monday regarding his future. A member of the 2017 recruiting class before transferring to Nebraska, Brewington is off to the NFL Draft. Brewington made his announcement via social media. Brewington had 11 catches this season for 100 yards and 1 touchdown...
NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Josh McDaniels could join Nathaniel Hackett in being ousted
Heading into Week 17, the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is now at three after Nathaniel
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Video Appears To Show When Tua Tagovailoa Injured Head
Tua Tagovailoa has again entered the NFL's concussion protocol. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, that his starting quarterback is back in the protocol. Tagovailoa met with doctors after experiencing some concussion symptoms. McDaniel didn't clarify when Tagovailoa's latest head injury happened,...
Zach Wilson’s mom trashes Jets fans
It looks like former No.2 overall pick Zach Wilson will likely not be with the New York Jets following the 2022-23 NFL season. His mother seems to believe that the “toxic” Jets fanbase is part of the reason things have not worked out. A direct message from Wilson’s mom leaked on social media, showing an Read more... The post Zach Wilson’s mom trashes Jets fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Fox Sports analysts offer kind words regarding Mike Leach's legacy, impact on CFB
Mike Leach’s impact reaches a lot deeper than just college football. Fox Sports analysts Chris Peterson, Emmanuel Acho, and Mike Hill all had some kind words to say about “The Pirate”. Peterson coached against Leach while at Washington. The two competed in the annual in-state rivalry while...
