Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO