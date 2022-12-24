ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty

It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
A sneaky side to the surprising story of Jimmy Bell

Big 12 play begins Saturday, and two of the surprises will square off in Manhattan, Kansas. No. 24 West Virginia (10-2) visits Kansas State (11-1) in a battle of the teams predicted to finish in ninth and 10th place in the preseason poll. The Wildcats are off to their best start in six years under first-year coach Jerome Tang. The Mountaineers entered the top 25 Monday for the first time since the final poll of the 2020-21 season.
Big 12 play could get a boost from Wague's hidden impact

In his first three games of Division I college basketball, Mohamed Wague scored 30 points. In the nine games since, he's totaled 34 points. In that span, the 6-foot-10 forward played four minutes and had his only scoreless outing in West Virginia's loss to Xavier. "He was never out of...
New WVU Tech president excited to return home to West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The new president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology says he’s preparing to move from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. T. Ramon Stuart, a native of Welch, will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Stuart most recently served as the...
Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Multiple water leaks reported at WVU after cold snap

Cold weather and high winds have caused a series of water leaks on WVU’s Morgantown campus, school officials said Tuesday. Sprinkler and water line leaks were reported at the following campus building:. Arnold Hall, Arnold Apartments. Chitwood Hall. Dadisman Hall. Engineering Sciences Building. Evansdale Residential Complex. Maple House. Marina...
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
