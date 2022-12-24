Read full article on original website
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Brown developing a plan for the future of WVU football
The news conference was more than 40 minutes long and just about all of it was devoted to the future of West Virginia football, but Neal Brown turned back the clock and turned three words into 35. "Even as the world changes in college football, and it's changed a lot...
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
Mountaineer Marching Band to get a new practice site on former Hawley Field land
The Mountaineer Marching Band performs at every home football game, and occasionally at other sporting events throughout the year. It performs at high schools across the state, and other WVU events when requested. The “Pride of West Virginia” has performed for more than 1 million people over the last 20...
WVU Expected to Lose Assistant Coach to Liberty
It appears as if WVU is set to lose another assistant coach, this time in the form of receivers coach Tony Washington. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Washington is expected to accept the same position with the Liberty Flames. Washington spent one season with the Mountaineers in 2022....
WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
A sneaky side to the surprising story of Jimmy Bell
Big 12 play begins Saturday, and two of the surprises will square off in Manhattan, Kansas. No. 24 West Virginia (10-2) visits Kansas State (11-1) in a battle of the teams predicted to finish in ninth and 10th place in the preseason poll. The Wildcats are off to their best start in six years under first-year coach Jerome Tang. The Mountaineers entered the top 25 Monday for the first time since the final poll of the 2020-21 season.
Big 12 play could get a boost from Wague's hidden impact
In his first three games of Division I college basketball, Mohamed Wague scored 30 points. In the nine games since, he's totaled 34 points. In that span, the 6-foot-10 forward played four minutes and had his only scoreless outing in West Virginia's loss to Xavier. "He was never out of...
Sun Bowl Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. Pittsburgh
UCLA's offense will be, like it has been most of the season, the dominant unit on the field Friday in the Sun Bowl...
New WVU Tech president excited to return home to West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The new president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology says he’s preparing to move from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. T. Ramon Stuart, a native of Welch, will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. Stuart most recently served as the...
Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce says WVU honorary doctoral degree is ‘a big deal’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legendary entertainer Larry Groce says he was surprised to learn West Virginia University wanted recognize him with an honorary doctoral degree. “Anytime that I get recognized by something as big as WVU, it’s a big deal for me because I love this place,” Groce told MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval last week.
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
Multiple water leaks reported at WVU after cold snap
Cold weather and high winds have caused a series of water leaks on WVU’s Morgantown campus, school officials said Tuesday. Sprinkler and water line leaks were reported at the following campus building:. Arnold Hall, Arnold Apartments. Chitwood Hall. Dadisman Hall. Engineering Sciences Building. Evansdale Residential Complex. Maple House. Marina...
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the passing of a Garrett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Florida teen honored him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies. He’s been running since 2019. Cartledge ran a...
Magic Shine Auto Spa set to come to Morgantown
You probably have heard of a spa for people, but how about for vehicles? Now, Magic Shine Auto Spa will be able to give your vehicle a refreshing look.
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors
JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
Comments / 2