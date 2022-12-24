According to a pending on-sale general eating place license application, Hummus Mediterranean Kitchen is expanding to Palo Alto. The Bay Area-based chain plans to open its fourth location at Stanford Shopping Center — joining restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Tender Greens, and True Food Kitchen.

Amir Hosseini , a co-owner of Hummus Mediterranean Kitchen, describes the restaurant as “between fast-casual and fine-casual.” He shares that there will be some table service at the Stanford mall location, with about 80 seats available for indoor and outdoor dining.

Hummus Mediterranean Kitchen opened its flagship location about ten years ago in San Mateo, and currently has additional outposts in Mountain View and San Francisco. It is known for serving Aegean cuisine using fresh ingredients, offering items like kebabs, wraps, salads, and authentic Turkish flatbreads. Hosseini shares that the chain also recently introduced Turkish breakfast at its Mountain View eatery, and plans to begin offering the option at all of its locations in 2023.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

