ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Giants Safe Following Mall of America Shooting

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8mpC_0jtZ9CTc00

Members of the Giants were in the Mall of America when a tragic shooting broke out.

Members of the New York Giants, who are in Minnesota this weekend for their game against the Vikings, are safe and accounted for following a scary shooting incident at the Mall of America in Bloomington that left a 19-year-old male dead and grazed another bystander.

Giants players and personnel were apparently inside the Mall last evening at various times once their team meetings concluded. The Mall went into lockdown following the shooting, which, per an Associated Press report , began when a group of males got into a fight near Nordstrom.

Giants radio play-by-play voice Bob Papa is one of the Giants' traveling party who was in the Mall at the time, The NFL Network also reported that general manager Joe Schoen was in the mall, as was "many players."

Giants executive vice president of communications Pat Hanlon told the Associated Press that he believes some players were in the Mall at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon said.

According to the New York Post , Jerry Meade, the Giants’ vice president of security, sent out a text alert to advise people of the incident, advising everyone to either stay in the hotel or, for those at the Mall, shelter in place.

For those already in the Mall, they were escorted out by team security detail and local police once it was deemed safe to re-enter the Mall.

The Giants play the Vikings on Christmas Eve Day. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 Giants most to blame after Week 16 loss vs. Vikings

The New York Giants failed to build on their Week 15 win over the Washington Commanders after they fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on the road in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants were flagged for seven penalties in the game in addition to two key turnovers. Those miscues negated their advantage in total yardage and proved to be fatal in this tight game against the Vikings. Right now, New York carries an 8-6-1 record, which is good enough for third place in the NFC East and for solo fifth place in the NFC. However, a host of teams are nipping at their heels like the Commanders, Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Lions. Here we’ll discuss the four Giants most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy