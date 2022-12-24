Giants Safe Following Mall of America Shooting

Members of the Giants were in the Mall of America when a tragic shooting broke out.

Members of the New York Giants, who are in Minnesota this weekend for their game against the Vikings, are safe and accounted for following a scary shooting incident at the Mall of America in Bloomington that left a 19-year-old male dead and grazed another bystander.

Giants players and personnel were apparently inside the Mall last evening at various times once their team meetings concluded. The Mall went into lockdown following the shooting, which, per an Associated Press report , began when a group of males got into a fight near Nordstrom.

Giants radio play-by-play voice Bob Papa is one of the Giants' traveling party who was in the Mall at the time, The NFL Network also reported that general manager Joe Schoen was in the mall, as was "many players."

Giants executive vice president of communications Pat Hanlon told the Associated Press that he believes some players were in the Mall at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon said.

According to the New York Post , Jerry Meade, the Giants’ vice president of security, sent out a text alert to advise people of the incident, advising everyone to either stay in the hotel or, for those at the Mall, shelter in place.

For those already in the Mall, they were escorted out by team security detail and local police once it was deemed safe to re-enter the Mall.

The Giants play the Vikings on Christmas Eve Day. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

