Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tclNU_0jtZ94V300

To close out the NFL’s 3-game Christmas schedule, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) have a road game against the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) Sunday night. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium (NBC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Buccaneers vs. Cardinals odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Buccaneers have lost 3 of their last 4 games yet still lead the NFC South. Last week, they lost 34-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals at home as 3.5-point underdogs.

The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback. Kyler Murray was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Backup Colt McCoy suffered a concussion last week and was ruled out this week, so Trace McSorley will make his first NFL start. The Cardinals have lost 4 games in a row and 6 of their last 7. They lost 24-15 on the road to the Denver Broncos last week as 7.5-point underdogs.

Buccaneers at Cardinals odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Buccaneers -370 (bet $370 to win $100) | Cardinals +305 (bet $100 to win $305)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -7.5 (-110) | Cardinals +7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Buccaneers at Cardinals key injuries

Buccaneers

  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring) questionable
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) questionable
  • LB Carl Nassib (pectoral) out
  • S Keanu Neal (toe) questionable
  • OL Donovan Smith (foot) out
  • NT Vita Vea (calf) out
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) questionable
  • OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle) questionable

Cardinals

  • DL Zach Allen (hand) out
  • OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle) questionable
  • WR Marquise Brown (groin) questionable
  • OL Max Garcia (shoulder) questionable
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (back) questionable
  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion) out
  • CB Byron Murphy (back) out

Buccaneers at Cardinals picks and predictions

Prediction

Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 13

At first look, there is no question who should win. It is Tom Brady vs. Trace McSorley. While the Bucs have dropped 3 of their last 4, the losses have come against 2 teams headed to the postseason and 1 that is battling for a playoff berth.

The Cardinals have fallen apart. They have scored 15 or fewer points in 3 of their last 4 games and have allowed at least 20 unanswered points in their last 2 games.

But betting the moneyline has no money to be made unless you are expecting a Christmas miracle win for the Cardinals.

PASS.

The Bucs are 3-10-1 ATS, the worst mark in the league.

But the Cardinals have covered the spread only once in their last 10 games.

They will struggle against Tampa’s defense, and the Tampa offense might be slow early on, but even the Broncos’ lowest-scoring offense in the league put up 24 against the Cardinals last week.

BET BUCCANEERS -7.5 (-110).

Since Murray’s injury, the Cardinals have not had a game go higher than 40 total points.

Five of the Bucs’ last 6 games have not reached 41 total points.

BET UNDER 40 (-110).

