Denver, CO

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Denver Broncos (4-10) visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Christmas as they square off Sunday afternoon in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Broncos vs. Rams odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Broncos have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this year, ranking 32nd in points scored (218). They’ve wasted a dominant defense, which is 3rd in points allowed (253), getting very poor play out of QB Russell Wilson in his 1st season in Denver. In the last 6 games, the Broncos are just 1-5 with their only win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

The Rams are currently in the midst of 1 of the worst post-Super Bowl seasons ever, tying the record for the most losses by a defending champion – coincidentally with the 1999 Broncos. QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp and WR Allen Robinson are among the players out for the year, while DT Aaron Donald is unlikely to play due to a high ankle sprain. The result? the 31st-ranked scoring offense in football.

Broncos at Rams odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:31 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Broncos -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Rams +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Broncos -3 (-116) | Rams +3 (-104)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 36.5 (O: -109 | U: -111)

Broncos at Rams key injuries

Broncos

  • OL Calvin Anderson (ankle) questionable
  • LB Randy Gregory (knee) questionable
  • WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) out
  • RB Latavius Murray (foot) questionable
  • OL Dalton Risner (shoulder, back, foot) questionable
  • WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) questionable
  • FS K’Waun Williams (wrist, knee) questionable

Rams

  • C Brian Allen (calf) out
  • DL Marquise Copeland (ankle) out
  • DT Aaron Donald (ankle) out
  • WR Ben Skowronek (calf) out
  • QB John Wolford (neck) out

Broncos at Rams picks and predictions

Prediction

Broncos 17, Rams 13

This is an evenly matched game between 2 bad teams. The Broncos have the edge at QB with Wilson over the Rams’ Baker Mayfield, but just barely. Defensively, Denver is also marginally better than the Rams.

As poorly as the Broncos have been playing, they have more to work with on their current roster because Los Angeles has more injuries than any team in football. I would LEAN BRONCOS (-170) in this one.

The Broncos are 6-8 ATS this season compared to the Rams’ 4-8-2 ATS record. They’re only laying 3 points against arguably the worst offense in football, which is now without its starting center and another starting receiver.

I like the BRONCOS -3 (-116) to cover the spread and win by at least a field goal because it’s going to be a real challenge for the Rams to score more than 1 TD against this Denver defense.

Not only do the Broncos and Rams rank 32nd and 31st in points scored, but they’re also the 2 best red zone defenses in football. So if/when these teams do reach the red zone, they’ll struggle to turn those possessions into TDs. Therefore, we could get a bunch of field goals.

The Over/Under is only 36.5 points, but I still think it goes UNDER (-111) that number. Combined, the Under is 20-8 in the Rams and Broncos’ 28 games this season.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter.

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cowboys News: Titans sitting players, Sam Williams cleared after crash, Micah's new move

When the 2022 schedule came out, Week 17’s clash between the Titans and Cowboys figured to have massive implications in both conferences. But now the Cowboys are already in the playoffs, and Tennessee’s fortunes won’t change win or lose. The Titans may rest much of their team, even as the Cowboys look to keep riding their Christmas Eve momentum into the New Year. Injury updates show who’s trending toward suiting up, including rookie Sam Williams, who had a terrifyingly close call just days ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cowboys News: Micah's hand wrap, Arctic uniforms, Blake Jarwin to rival?

The Cowboys maintain that they want to be playing their best football this time of year, but they’re getting injury scares from some of their best players ahead of Week 17. Micah Parsons is sporting a hand wrap and was limited Tuesday, even as he tries to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year honors. And Tony Pollard missed his second straight day with a thigh issue.
TENNESSEE STATE
Baker Mayfield on quarterbacking the Rams: 'It's been fun'

The Los Angeles Rams finally hit their stride on offense in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, scoring 51 points en route to their most resounding victory of the 2022 season. In his comments after the game, newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield made it known how special the opportunity he has been given is to him, and made a point to tell the media that he has had a great time under center for Los Angeles in the games he has played.
Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
