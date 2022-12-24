ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIvU2_0jtZ8XjQ00

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) will travel to face the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Sunday in Week 16 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Packers vs. Dolphins odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 in Week 15 to cover as 8-point favorites at home. Green Bay has now won 2 games in a row and remains in the NFC playoff picture.

The Dolphins lost 32-29 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 despite covering as 7-point underdogs on the road. Miami has lost 3 straight games, but they remain firmly in the playoff picture in the AFC despite the recent struggles.

Packers at Dolphins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 8:40 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Packers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Dolphins -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers +3.5 (-112) | Dolphins -3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -111 | U: -109)

Packers at Dolphins key injuries

Packers

  • OT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) questionable
  • RB AJ Dillon (concussion) questionable
  • OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) questionable
  • RB Aaron Jones (knee) questionable

Dolphins

  • OT Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) questionable
  • FS Jevon Holland (neck) questionable
  • LB Jaelan Phillips (toe) questionable
  • RB Jeff Wilson (hip) questionable

Packers at Dolphins picks and predictions

Prediction

Dolphins 31, Packers 21

Just go ahead and PASS on the moneyline in this game with the Dolphins being solid favorites at home. Taking Miami to win at home isn’t worth doing considering the odds for the Dolphins to secure the win.

DOLPHINS -3.5 (-108) is where I’m going in this game as I still don’t believe the Packers are necessarily a good team. Green Bay is on a 2-game winning streak, but those 2 wins came against an extremely shorthanded Los Angeles Rams team and a struggling Chicago Bears squad.

The Dolphins are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 home games against a team with a losing road record.

Even though the Dolphins have struggled to score in recent weeks, OVER 49.5 (-111) is where I’m leaning in this game. Miami should have more success against a Green Bay defense that has been inconsistent throughout the season. This game is one of the few not affected by ugly weather in Week 16.

The Packers have hit the Over in 4 of their last 5 games overall. The Dolphins have hit the Over in 5 of their last 7 games overall.

