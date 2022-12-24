ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday

The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life

The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Catholic Charities location temporarily closed due to water damage

COLUMBIA - The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday. Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on CCCNMO's website.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe bursts. Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks

LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
LINN CREEK, MO
KOMU

Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date ina press release Tuesday afternoon. However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane

Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks

GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Wednesday morning head-on crash sends two to the hospital

COLUMBIA - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Columbia Wednesday morning. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 8:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Mexico Gravel Road. A truck and four-door sedan were involved in the head-on collision. CFD Cap. Jeffery Coffman said two people were taken...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Florence woman dies in Christmas Eve crash on Highway 50

MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50. Kristan Price, of Florence, drove into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The second vehicle, driven by Trenton...
FLORENCE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

