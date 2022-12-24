ICYMI - TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: St. Anthony boys defeated Olney Richland County on the road; Altamont picks up win over Casey-Westfield

Read full article on original website
Who's calling the plays? Tuscola football families seek answers after coach, principal suspended
Dec. 28—The suspension without pay of Tuscola High School head football coach Chris Brookshire on Dec. 16 has left a lot of questions unanswered. Along with losing a beloved coach and central figure in the community, parents of Tuscola football players are left wondering who is contacting college recruiters on their sons' behalf, especially seniors who are up against the graduation clock.
Vigo pathologist pleads guilty to DUI
Dec. 28—Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, a pathologist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital who performs many of Vigo County's autopsies, pleaded guilty in Vigo Superior Court Division 5 on Dec. 16 to a DUI charge in an injury accident. Adeagbo pleaded to a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle...
Vigo County Jail Log: Dec. 27, 2022
Dec. 28—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Sunday. * Samantha B. Case,...
