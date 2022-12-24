ICYMI - TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: St. Anthony boys defeated Olney Richland County on the road; Altamont picks up win over Casey-Westfield

Dec. 28—The suspension without pay of Tuscola High School head football coach Chris Brookshire on Dec. 16 has left a lot of questions unanswered. Along with losing a beloved coach and central figure in the community, parents of Tuscola football players are left wondering who is contacting college recruiters on their sons' behalf, especially seniors who are up against the graduation clock.

TUSCOLA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO