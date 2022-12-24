ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri woman tracks down stolen Hyundai, kills 2 in shootout at gas station

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sR0dr_0jtZ7qhQ00

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman whose car was allegedly stolen is accused of tracking down the suspected thief on Wednesday, killing two men and wounding another, authorities said.

Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault, according to St. Louis County online court records.

She was charged on Thursday in the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The two men were fatally shot outside a Speedie Gas station in St. Louis, according to the newspaper.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, KSDK-TV reported. Another male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the television station.

It was not immediately clear which of the three men was suspected of stealing Coleman’s vehicle, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Police said that after Coleman’s Hyundai Tucson SUV was stolen, she tracked the vehicle to the gas station, KSDK reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. CST, Coleman was captured on surveillance footage walking up to the vehicle at the gas station’s parking lot, the Post-Dispatch reported. She was with a man who police have not identified, but authorities said they were both carrying guns.

The video shows Coleman opening the front passenger door of the SUV with her gun raised, while the man opened the driver’s side door, KMOV-TV reported. Police said that Coleman opened fire and a shootout occurred, according to the television station.

Coleman allegedly told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back, then identified herself on the footage, according to court documents.

Farrar was shot in the torso and police found him next to a gasoline pump, the Post-Dispatch reported. Jackson was on the ground next to the SUV and had also been shot in the torso, according to police.

The third man was found on the far end of the gas station parking lot.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to online court documents.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

Charlene Phillips
4d ago

Hard working citizens are tired of people just stealing what they work hard for in life for thugs to come and take it away

Reply(1)
9
Terrianys MerceDion
4d ago

She did, what the police, would have done. From reading the article, she identified herself and defended her life...

Reply(8)
8
floyde coke
4d ago

go girl, you got rid of some one no body cares about, I know that's sad. But you did what you had to do. This person you killed, his own family didn't care. You're good.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
CAHOKIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigator in notorious Missouri murder case faces charges

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of photographing and sending threatening messages to the detective, the St. Louis […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Shooting under investigation in Jerseyville

Police in Jerseyville are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday or early Monday in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. In a news release, police did not list a time, but social media reports indicate it was sometime overnight. Authorities say it was an isolated incident but did not indicate if there were any injuries.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M

An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
IMPERIAL, MO
Evan Crosby

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
ARNOLD, MO
advantagenews.com

Guilty plea in Maryville murder

It’s a guilty plea and 34-year prison term for a St. Louis man who admits to shooting another man he called a friend. 41-year-old Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Ronald Holland, also of St. Louis, on March 17th of this year in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County

A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy