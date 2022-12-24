Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
OBI Teams With OKC Thunder For Holiday Blood Drive
Our Blood Institute formerly known as the Oklahoma Blood Institute is holding its annual Thunder Up Holiday Blood Drive on Wednesday. The blood drive runs until 6 p.m. at the donor center at 81st and Yale and organizers say anyone over the age of 16 who meets certain requirements can donate. Everyone who gives blood will receive a Thunder t-shirt and a voucher for a ticket to an upcoming Thunder home game.
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Launches New Effort To Address Mental Health Needs In The Community
The Tulsa Fire Department is launching a new effort to address mental health needs in the community. In 2023, the fire department’s Tulsa Cares program plans to launch a new service to help make a community-wide impact. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details....
News On 6
Family Reunited For A Special Christmas
It’s the holiday season, a busy time at Will Rogers World Airport, and with all the important flights there may not be one bigger than the one for the Olivier family. The Oliviers moved to the United States from Johannesburg South Africa in 2001 and have been Oklahoma residents since 2019. However, in January, after a surgery Jeanette Olivier was given some not so good news.
Comments / 0