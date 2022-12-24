ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bill O’Brien, Patriots Reunion Rumors Intensify: OC In 2023?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUUqC_0jtZ70KF00

The former Patriots offensive coordinator is reportedly a “strong option” to take the reins of the team’s offense next season.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be open to reuniting with a familiar face to fix their offensive woes.

Per a Saturday morning report from NFL Network , Houston Texans head coach, current offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and branch of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, Bill O’Brien is a “strong option” to return to his former home as New England’s offensive coordinator in 2023.

Following the departure of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots were expected to seek the services of an experienced replacement from outside the organization. O’Brien’s name was on the media’s short list of potential candidates.

Ultimately, New England elected not to pursue O’Brien, opting instead to use a ‘committee’ approach, headlined by offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge .

Though he may be remembered for his recent struggles as both head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans, O’Brien is a quite accomplished offensive coach. In addition to his time with the Patriots, Texans and Crimson Tide, he spent two successful seasons at the helm of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With McDaniels taking his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders, O'Brien was considered to be the most logical choice to succeed him. Despite the blemishes on his head coaching resume in Houston, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers; including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. O’Brien was thought to be the ideal coach to find similar success with New England’s current tight-end-tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

He also has familiarity with an offensive system designed to accentuate the abilities of quarterback Mac Jones . Having spent the past pair of seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban, O’Brien ran a similar scheme for the Crimson Tide in 2021. This, combined with his previous experience working under Belichick, would lessen his initiation period with New England.

Ironically, the familiarity among the trio may have been what prevented O’Brien from returning to the organization prior to the start of the 2022 season. According to a previous report from Boston Sports Journal, Belichick’s close relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban is likely to have precluded his request to interview O’Brien for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

However, these recent reports have begun to rekindle the flames in the Foxboro rumor mill … and for good reason.

Heading into 2022 without a designated coordinator was an odd strategy for the Patriots. To date, it has been met with mixed results, at best. Though it has not been the disaster some may have predicted, the Patriots offense is ranked near the bottom of the league in total offense and red zone scoring percentage. As such, it may be safe to assume that the Patriots may not be abundantly eager to maintain the status-quo on offense in 2023.

If so, a potential reunion between the two sides may make too much sense not to come to fruition.

In the meantime, New England (7-7) are set for a Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy