Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors: A Potential Cinderella Team
The World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway on Boxing Day, Dec 26, and with it, the annual tradition of gathering with family and friends to watch the tournament returns. Another tradition is Canada entering the tournament as a gold medal favorite. As the defending gold medal champions, it is hard not to put them in that category. Having the likes of Shane Wright, Adam Fantilli, and Connor Bedard only cements that status.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Horrendous Track Record in Late December Road Trips
The Philadelphia Flyers begin a three-game West Coast road trip on Thursday, Dec. 29, against the San Jose Sharks. They’ll round out the California swing with a matinee against the Los Angeles Kings on New Year’s Eve followed by a short ride to face the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2. When Disney on Ice visits the Wells Fargo Center right after Christmas every year, it forces the Flyers to hit the road. They have limped through an astonishing trend of brutal road trips at this time of year in recent history.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Austria Final Roster
With the 2023 World Junior Championship kicking off today, and each competing nation submitting their finalized rosters yesterday, it’s time to go over Austria’s roster and see what they might be able to do at this year’s tournament. Last August’s tournament did not feature a relegation match so Austria wasn’t in too much trouble there, but relegation is back and the threat is real.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons St. Louis Should Host the 2025 WJC
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is underway in Canada and one of the world’s biggest hockey tournaments will be making its return to the United States in 2025 for the first time since Buffalo hosted the 2018 edition that saw Team Canada take home the gold medal. With...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Timmins Has Earned a Spot on Blue Line
When the Toronto Maple Leafs were dealing with a depleted defensive unit due to injuries, general manager Kyle Dubas was in dire need of making a trade to shore up the team’s depth on the blueline. While many were hoping for a major blockbuster deal, Dubas acquired Conor Timmins...
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC Day 3 Preview
Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 1-0 Win over Germany
Sweden took on Germany in their second game of the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and escaped with a 1-0 win. Historically, this rivalry has been one-sided since Sweden has never lost to Germany in the tournament, and that streak continued on Tuesday afternoon. As expected, Sweden remains the...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Finland’s Bounce Back Win Over Slovakia
In what turned out to be a must-win game against Team Slovakia for Team Finland, the Finns, aided by their star players, bounced back after a horrific overtime loss to Team Switzerland with a dominant 5-2 victory on Tuesday in Moncton to record their first win of the World Junior Championship.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Take Heat Over No Response to Weegar Hit on McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers won their final matchup of the season versus the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, walking away with a 2-1 victory and an important two points. But, someone who could have done a lot less than walk away from that game was Connor McDavid, who was on the receiving end of a nasty knee-on-knee hit by MacKenzie Weegar.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Get Well-Earned Extensions Next Offseason
The holidays are here, which means the halfway point of the NHL season is right around the corner. While extension talks with players are often put off until the end of the season, it’s never too early to look at who might be re-signing in 2023. Several Seattle Kraken restricted free agents are extension-eligible (RFA), as well as a few unrestricted free agents (UFA) that could return next season.
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ 3 Best Moments of 2022
As the days count down to 2023, the San Jose Sharks have a lot of reflecting to do. 2022 has been a year of moderate highs and a variety of lows, and it is not a stretch of the imagination to assume the team is looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. However, needing a fresh start does not mean there were not some great moments for fans to look back on.
The Hockey Writers
4 Montreal Canadiens’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It felt like a very long year, but 2022 is finally coming to an end. It was one that brought significant change for the Montreal Canadiens, and with so much change it also brought hope for the future. The past year saw the franchise move on from its former captain, Shea Weber, trading his contract to the Vegas Golden Knights, while also placing franchise cornerstone Carey Price on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), knowing that neither player will likely play an NHL game ever again.
The Hockey Writers
2 Bottom-Six Forwards Oilers Should Acquire in Puljujarvi Trade
The Edmonton Oilers want to upgrade their roster, which will cost them one of their players since the salary cap is in their way. So to make a trade, they will have to move someone with a somewhat significant cap hit. The name that keeps coming up with a large enough cap hit is Jesse Puljujarvi, who is said to need a change of scenery.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Christmas Edition
Here we are at the NHL Christmas break, and the Chicago Blackhawks are 32 games into their 2022-23 season. They have a record of 8-20-4 (20 points), which is currently dead last in the NHL. It’s been a rough road to follow this team in this rebuilding season, and we’re not even halfway through yet.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 5-2 Loss to Czechia
For the first time since Dec. 28, 2013, Team Canada has lost a game at the World Juniors to Czechia. On both occasions, Czechia was able to score five goals, but unlike in 2013, this game ended in regulation, with the final score being 5-2. Here are five takeaways from a disappointing performance by the Canadians to start the 2023 World Juniors.
Comments / 0