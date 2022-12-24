ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Mansion — or funeral parlor? Peek inside this Missouri estate for sale and wonder

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hyWz_0jtZ6pmU00

A large estate on the real estate market in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is turning some heads on social media thanks to its interesting interior decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLWdc_0jtZ6pmU00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence — listed for $1.1 million — is a whopping 12,290 square feet and is decorated in unique way. There’s also some pretty nifty features scattered about the vast space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mflKK_0jtZ6pmU00
Indoor pool Screen grab from Zillow

“ICONIC, ONE-OF-A-KIND architectural masterpiece!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This John Boardman design, woven together with stylish owner-added features, exemplifies beauty and historic detail that will excite and amaze!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlELf_0jtZ6pmU00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Features that include:

  • Double-door entry

  • Grand dining room

  • High ceilings

  • Custom fireplace

  • Disappearing door

  • Indoor pool

  • Partially retractable roof

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyVGh_0jtZ6pmU00
Staircase Screen grab from Zillow

While the home is certainly cool and comes loaded with amenities, not everyone agrees on the decor the residence sports. The mansion was featured on The Best of Zillow , a Twitter account that highlights interesting homes on the real estate market, and people had some thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUzvD_0jtZ6pmU00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Oh that exterior is GIVING mausoleum (vibes). Just chuck my ashes into one of those plant urns and let’s call it a day,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFthk_0jtZ6pmU00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The parking lot at the front of the house and the overhang that can accommodate a lineup of vehicles makes me think this house has a future as a funeral parlor,” another tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFEXi_0jtZ6pmU00
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“Looks like the residence of an 80’s televangelist ,” someone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTL7j_0jtZ6pmU00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Omg it’s so eccentric wow ! I love it,” one person tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVlvd_0jtZ6pmU00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“NGL It’s tacky... but it’s my kind of tacky ,” another said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrFsa_0jtZ6pmU00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

This home looks like it belongs to a villain in a Lethal Weapon movie.” one person observed.

The home is currently listed as “pending.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWNOn_0jtZ6pmU00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

Cape Girardeau is about 115 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

Fatal Christmas Eve Fire Claims Life of Child in Hickman

A fire at a residence in Hickman on Christmas Eve resulted in the death of a small child. Firefighters from the Hickman Fire Department, and Fulton County Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene of the nighttime fire on Walker Avenue. The departments were called to the scene around 9:30...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
SCOTT CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
875
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy