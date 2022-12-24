Mansion — or funeral parlor? Peek inside this Missouri estate for sale and wonder

A large estate on the real estate market in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is turning some heads on social media thanks to its interesting interior decor.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence — listed for $1.1 million — is a whopping 12,290 square feet and is decorated in unique way. There’s also some pretty nifty features scattered about the vast space.

Indoor pool Screen grab from Zillow

“ICONIC, ONE-OF-A-KIND architectural masterpiece!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “This John Boardman design, woven together with stylish owner-added features, exemplifies beauty and historic detail that will excite and amaze!”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Features that include:

Double-door entry

Grand dining room

High ceilings

Custom fireplace

Disappearing door

Indoor pool

Partially retractable roof

Staircase Screen grab from Zillow

While the home is certainly cool and comes loaded with amenities, not everyone agrees on the decor the residence sports. The mansion was featured on The Best of Zillow , a Twitter account that highlights interesting homes on the real estate market, and people had some thoughts.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“ Oh that exterior is GIVING mausoleum (vibes). Just chuck my ashes into one of those plant urns and let’s call it a day,” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“ The parking lot at the front of the house and the overhang that can accommodate a lineup of vehicles makes me think this house has a future as a funeral parlor,” another tweeted.

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“Looks like the residence of an 80’s televangelist ,” someone said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Omg it’s so eccentric wow ! I love it,” one person tweeted.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“NGL It’s tacky... but it’s my kind of tacky ,” another said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“ This home looks like it belongs to a villain in a Lethal Weapon movie.” one person observed.

The home is currently listed as “pending.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

Cape Girardeau is about 115 miles southeast of St. Louis.