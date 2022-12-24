We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, Juan Luis Barreto. He passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, peacefully at his home at the age of 93. He was born and raised in Lima, Peru. In 1995, after retiring from his job at The Continental bank in Peru, he moved to the US with his family. He then began working as a landscaper, a job he was incredibly passionate about. Juan opted to retire from landscaping for a more rewarding job, helping care for his granddaughters whom he loved dearly. “Papa” was so many things to his granddaughters, the best babysitter, their personal Uber, emergency ATM but the most important of all was simply his presence.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO