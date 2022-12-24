Read full article on original website
How to dispose of your Christmas trees in Dare County
When the holidays come to an end, residents of Dare County and its six municipalities are reminded that there are differing polices regarding the disposal of Christmas trees. All ornaments, lights, ribbons and decorations must be removed from the tree before it can be discarded. Below is the current information available in Dare County.
Dare County New Year’s Closures and Trash Collection Changes
Dare County Public Works—which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk—has also announced its revised collection schedule in observance of the 2023 New Year’s Day. Residential trash collection for the week of January 2, 2023 through...
Yvonne Stowe Austin of Hatteras, December 27
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, NC died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco, NC. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930, to the late Lille Gaskill Stowe and Preston Stowe. Yvonne was a homemaker and member of the Hatteras Assembly of God.
Debris clean-up underway in Manteo following Friday flooding
Crews braced the bitter cold early this morning and ventured out to clean up debris from yesterday’s floodwaters in Downtown Manteo. Most of the flood waters have subsided, but a few roads remain closed. The roadways that are currently closed include: Fernando Street (east of Highway 64), Agona Street...
Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff
At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26
Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
NC 12 and other Outer Banks spots still flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks are expected to still be underwater on Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 8:30 p.m., the road was still closed […]
Clelia (Cleo) Tatem of Manns Harbor, December 25
Clelia (Cleo) Tatem, 92, of Manns Harbor, NC died peacefully in her sleep on Christmas morning, December 25, 2022. Born in Curwensville, PA, Cleo was valedictorian of her high school class. She met her husband-to-be, Sidney Ray Tatem, while working for the FBI and moved to Norfolk, VA to raise four children. She co-owned Cleo’s Seafood on the Outer Banks for many years and was well known for her sense of humor and good advice to her beloved customers. A devout Catholic, Cleo was a fixture at Holy Trinity By The Sea Catholic Chapel and her faith was a very important part of her life.
Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli of Kill Devil Hills, December 25
Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli, 95, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City on July 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Sadie Fay Perry and William Monroe Twiddy. Mary attended Elizabeth City High School and graduated from Medford High School, Medford, MA.
Linda Lou Shartz of Kill Devil Hills, December 23
Linda L. Shartz 63, of Kill Devil Hills, passed away in Durham, NC after a brief illness December 23, 2022. Linda was born in West Virginia where she completed her education and began her family with husband, William. The couple raised their two children while Linda built a successful career in the medical industry.
James “Jim” Sparks, Jr. of Powells Point, December 24
May 9, 1942 – December 24, 2022. James “Jim” Ellis Sparks, Jr., age 80, of Powells Point, NC died on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Pinetops, NC on May 9, 1942 to the late James Ellis Sparks, Sr. and Sarah Sutton Sparks, he was the husband of Sylvia Johnson Sparks. Mr. Sparks was a teacher with the Currituck County School System until his retirement. He was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church in Jarvisburg, NC.
Lovey Elizabeth Selby, December 22
Lovey Elizabeth Selby was born December 15, 1969 to Connie Mae Burton Selby and Milton Jerome Selby. She passed away in Manteo December 22, 2022. Born and raised in Manteo, NC, Lovey attended Dare County Schools and graduated from Manteo High School in 1988. She was affectionately remembered by students and staff as their favorite teacher assistant at Manteo Middle School. Lovey crafted her culinary skills at various restaurants on the beach, before landing at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Restaurant- her home for over 15 years.
Juan Luis Barreto of Manteo, December 13
We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, Juan Luis Barreto. He passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, peacefully at his home at the age of 93. He was born and raised in Lima, Peru. In 1995, after retiring from his job at The Continental bank in Peru, he moved to the US with his family. He then began working as a landscaper, a job he was incredibly passionate about. Juan opted to retire from landscaping for a more rewarding job, helping care for his granddaughters whom he loved dearly. “Papa” was so many things to his granddaughters, the best babysitter, their personal Uber, emergency ATM but the most important of all was simply his presence.
Keeper James Book Signing at Island Convenience in Rodanthe
Keep James Book Signing at Island Convenience store in Rodanthe on Thursday, December 29 from 12:00 noon until 2:15 pm. Keeper James Charlet again will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press. Keeper James says, “This is primarily about the dramatic rescues by the surfmen of the United States Life-Saving Service, who I call ‘America’s Forgotten Heroes.’
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
Tourism numbers ‘soften’ in new collections data
Nettles suggests something of a return to the pre-COVID era. In his recap of the Dec. 15 Dare County Tourism Board meeting, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lee Nettles said that the more recent lodging and restaurant collections data suggest a slowing in the major tourism boom of the last few years.
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
Tanya Gallop Neeland, December 26
Tanya G. Neeland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a grueling six-year battle with ALS. She suffered through every trial and experiment available knowing the lessons learned would most probably only help the next victims of ALS. She graduated from Longwood College in 1983, accepting...
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
