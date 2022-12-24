Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Calls For His Mom And Dad To Be Arrested In Tweet After Being 'Released From Jail'
After being "arrested" on Christmas Eve, Dominik Mysterio was released from jail on Christmas afternoon. Upon being freed, he called for the arrest of his mother and father in his first message. Dominik and his "Mami" Rhea Ripley had attempted to ruin Christmas for Rey Mysterio and his family in...
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
Mia Yim Responding To Article On Her Saying Nice Things About Shelton: "Now This Don't Have To Be An Article"
Everything can be an article. To celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, the company uploaded a video of his highlights throughout the years along with comments from his peers including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Mia Yim. Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry, but Yim, potentially against her...
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On Bullet Club Photo That Led To WWE Firing, Gives Triple H's Reaction
Jimmy Jacobs, who worked in WWE as a writer after a successful in-ring career on the independent scene, was fired from the company in October 2017. The firing came after Jacobs took a photo with Bullet Club members The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll. Bullet Club were at WWE Raw filming a Being The Elite bit.
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
Tony Khan X Grapsody: Cody Rhodes, WCW Comparisons, AEW Women's Division, ROH Plans, Gresham | Interview
The Grapsody team of Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) interview Tony Khan!. Grapsody can be seen every Saturday at Noon EST on Youtube.com/Fightful and Fightful.com!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022) Results: Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo, Battle For the Bar Match, Schism In Action.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022). - NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo (w/ Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo). - Battle For The Bar: Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) vs. Kiana James (w/ Giovanna Eburneo). - Drew Gulak Host Seminar. - Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid &...
Lance Archer Willing To 'Slowly Rebuild' In AEW, Still Wants To Work With Jake Roberts
Lance Archer has been in NJPW in recent months, taking part of World Tag League and team with Minoru Suzuki. Before making the trip to Japan, Archer had been a regular on AEW Dark programming, but not AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage. Following the final bout of Suzuki-gun at the...
Ricky Steamboat Says He Backed Out Of Ric Flair's Last Match After Learning Flair Had A Pacemaker
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match, teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Ricky Steamboat was originally planned to be part of the match, but didn't end up wrestling at the event. Steamboat is considered one of Flair's greatest rivals and their series of matches in the 80s and 90s are considered some of the best in wrestling history.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club
The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite
Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Praises Finn Balor For His Transformation Upon Forming Bullet Club
In 2013, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt in NJPW) aligned with Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson to form Bullet Club. The formation came at the expense of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was laid out by the group at Wrestling Dontaku. Bullet Club took Balor and NJPW to new heights...
Erick Redbeard Talks A Potential Return To WWE, Notes That He's Not Under Contract With Any Company
Erick Redbeard talks a potential return to WWE. Ever since returning to a position of power within WWE, Triple H has brought back a ton of stars to the company such as Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Mia Yim, and Bray Wyatt. The influx in hiring has seemingly established an unpredictable feeling on episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.
12/23 WWE SmackDown Records 8% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.376 million viewers. This number is up from the 2.191 million viewers the show drew on December 16. This is the highest final viewership number that SmackDown has recorded since September 23, 2022.
WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27): Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE held a live event on December 27 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest when...
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Report: Visa Problems For Tyson Fury Could Cause Him To Miss WWE Royal Rumble And WrestleMania
Reported plans for Tyson Fury in WWE. According to The US Sun, WWE had been "plotting" for Tyson Fury to make an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble and "had an eye on" a match for him at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, Fury is reportedly banned from entering the US after...
Kenny Omega: Without Me, NJPW Has Lacked Charisma, Magic, And Eyeballs Watching
Kenny Omega is ready to being the magic back to NJPW. Omega will return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega hasn't competed in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega...
